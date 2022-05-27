"Nestor Cortes and Matt Carpenter star in Stache brothers!", "He looks like Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood" - New York Yankees fans love Matt Carpenter sporting a mustache, share hilarious reactions on Reddit

Matt Carpenter is back in the big leagues as a member of the New York Yankees, and he's got a new look. Carpenter, a three-time National League All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, made his return to Major League Baseball donning pinstripes and a nifty bit of facial hair.

Due to the New York Yankees' policy on beards and grooming, Carpenter was required to shave. However, the newest member of the New York Yankees elected to forego a clean shave and fans from all across the internet took notice.

Fans on Reddit are digging New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter's new look

Carpenter signed a major league deal with the New York Yankees after being granted his request to be released from the Texas Rangers after the club declined to call him up from AAA. To his credit, Carpenter had an OPS of .992 during his stint with the Rangers' minor league affiliate.

"Beardless Matt Carpenter"- u/Bullets4Brkftz

Fans immediately suggested where they had seen a similar mustache before.

"Looks like an evil oil tycoon that would kill an entire family for their land in the late 19th century" u/thjeca

Others likened Matt Carpenter to three-time Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day Lewis.

"He looks like Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood...Maybe a bit of Adrien Brody in there too" -u/williamsw21

"Oh look it's Gangs of New York: The Musical"

The beard of newest Yankees member bore resemblence to another famous actor.

"Matt Carpenter or Tom Selleck?" 0 u/aznsportsfan

The closest resemblance, however, was to his new teammate, Nestor Cortes.

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

"Nestor Cortes and Matt Carpenter star in Stache brothers!"-FDJ1326

Others, however, chose to simply admire the beautiful furry caterpillar on Carpenter's face.

During his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Matt Carpenter was a super utility infielder who would shuffle around the diamond to accommodate the rest of his teammates. He made the National League All-Star team in three different positions (first base, second base, and third base) while winning a silver slugger award in 2013.

After being released from the St. Louis Cardinals, Carpenter trekked across the country in search for anyone who could help him remaster the art of hitting a baseball. Thanks to some tips from Joey Votto, he finally made it back to the place he loves most.

