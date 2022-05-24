“Never been the biggest fan of Jeter, but god do I love this play” - 21 years later, MLB analyst is still mesmerized while watching sensational fielding play by Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter is indisputedly one of the best baseball players ever to walk the earth. The New York Yankees shortstop had an illustrious 20-year career in which he broke records, made highlight reels, and used his skill and charm to help grow the MLB.

Jeter batted .310 over the course of his career with 260 home runs and 1,311 runs batted in. He put together an all-time on-base plus slugging percentage of .817, along with an OPS+ of 115. He also knew how to run the bases. In total, he stole 358 bases.

Justin Diamond @_justinddiamond Derek Jeter goes 5-5 during Game 1 of the 2006 ALDS. He topped it off with a moonshot to center field.



2006 stats: .343 BA, .417 OBP, .900 OPS, 214 H Derek Jeter goes 5-5 during Game 1 of the 2006 ALDS. He topped it off with a moonshot to center field. 2006 stats: .343 BA, .417 OBP, .900 OPS, 214 H https://t.co/aTOTnZFJSe

"Derek Jeter goes 5-5 during Game 1 of the 2006 ALDS. He topped it off with a moonshot to center field. 2006 stats: .343 BA, .417 OBP, .900 OPS, 214 H" - @ Justin Diamond

One of Jeter's greatest skillsets was his fielding. The 14-time All-Star had a career total 3,820 defensive putouts and committed only 254 errors over his 20 years in the major league. His fielding percentage was .976. In other words, he rarely missed a play.

But statistics can't depict the brains and grace Derek Jeter showed on the field. Only replays can do that.

MLB analyst is still mesmerized while watching sensational fielding play by Derek Jeter

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter showed us what an elite shorstop looks like.

One MLB analyst dug into the MLB's video archives for a Derek Jeter flashback. Back on October 13, 2001, the Yankees met the Oakland Athletics in the American League Division Series. Yankees pitcher Jorge Posada lit up a hit to deep right field, and Athletics baserunner Jason Giambi wanted to score. He rounded third base as the Yankees outfielder threw to home plate. Or at least he tried. The ball went over the first baseman's head and landed halfway on the first baseline.

It looked like Giambi would score easily. But then Jeter, the shortstop, did something you never see shortstops doing. Take a look below.

Andrew Hammond @ahammFreePress Scooter McGavin @CamronSanto The discourse has spun off into something entirely stupid so let me remind y'all who Derek Sanderson Jeter is The discourse has spun off into something entirely stupid so let me remind y'all who Derek Sanderson Jeter is https://t.co/lurxmPfTrY Never been the biggest fan of Jeter, but god do I love this play. twitter.com/camronsanto/st… Never been the biggest fan of Jeter, but god do I love this play. twitter.com/camronsanto/st…

"Never been the biggest fan of Jeter, but god do I love this play." - @ Andrew Hammond

Jeter fielded the ball on the opposite side of the infield than where he was supposed to be. It's a great example of how he always went above and beyond expectations, no matter what he was doing. As soon as the outfielder threw the ball, Jeter knew it was off-target. Instead of accepting the opponent would score a run, he took matters into his own hands.

You couldn't even count to one in the time it took Jeter to grab and toss that ball. The smooth side-armed flip is something you would expect to see on a double play, not a relay throw to home plate. And don't forget how he placed the ball in perfect positioning for the catcher to apply the tag. Had it been several inches to the right, the catcher would've had his body turned the opposite direction and would have been unable to apply the tag.

In every way, this play was perfection.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt