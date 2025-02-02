"Never not blow my mind" - Shane Bieber's wife Kara amazed by the resilience of women’s bodies in motherhood

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, are expecting their first child together in the coming months. On Friday, Kara posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story in which she expressed her amazement at the resilience of women's bodies, especially during motherhood.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kara Bieber has kept her fans updated on her journey. In a video on her IG story, she first stood facing the mirror upside down, then turned sideways to show her baby bump. In the caption, she a expressed her admiration for what a woman's body is capable of.

"What the woman's body is capable of will never not blow me away."

Shane Bieber's wife Kara shares her baby bump in a mirror selfie on IG story. Source - Instagram/@karamaxinebieber

Shane Bieber and his Kara got engaged in 2021, and then they finally tied the knot in 2023. Before their marriage, the couple studied together at the University of California, Santa Barbara, when Shane Bieber made the college baseball team as a walk-on.

Later, Bieber was drafted in the fourth round by the Guardians in 2016.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara divulges her major pregnancy restriction

Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, started a Q&A session on her Instagram story on Jan. 15, where she received a lot of interesting questions about her first pregnancy. While answering a particular question, Kara opened up about the main restriction she faced during her pregnancy.

Kara was asked about her traveling schedule in the near future, and she responded by saying that traveling is banned for her right now.

"Nope! I'm pretty much in my no fly zone of pregnancy 🤎 going to enjoy routine & rest being home! I saw a great quote the other day that said "treat every day like you're going into labor that night." I haven't been doing that yet but I liked it lol," Kara wrote.

Screenshot of Kara Maxine's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)

Bieber is looking to make a comeback in 2025 after going through a disappointing season in 2024. Bieber suffered through an elbow injury, and had to undergo Tommy John surgery, which entirely ended his season.

