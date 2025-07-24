“Never want to see papa go” - Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia pens sweet sendoff to Mets shortstop with “hugs and sweet smiles”

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is juggling time with his family and his duties with the National League East franchise, especially after becoming a father for the third time.

Ad

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared an Instagram story on Wednesday as the Mets shortstop will be leaving for the series against the San Francisco Giants on the road, away from his family.

"Travel days are tough. We never want to see papa go. But we show up to send him off with love, hugs, and these sweet smiles," Katia captioned the picture that featured Lindor holding his two daughters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Image source - Instagram)

In the picture, Lindor is holding his daughters, who were wearing special dresses that featured the All-Star shortstop's name and the Mets logo, along with heart-shaped baseballs.

Ad

Trending

The Mets All-Star shares a strong bond with his children, and earlier this month, his daughters held up a special sign to congratulate Francisco Lindor in his first All-Star selection in six seasons.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia acknowledges Mets All-Star breaking out of unprecedented slump

Francisco Lindor entered Wednesday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels amid his career-worst hitless streak. However, the Mets shortstop ended his hitless streak, 0-for-31, with an RBI single in third inning.

Ad

After snapping the second-worst hitless streak in Mets history, Lindor added another RBI single in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-1. Lindor thanked the fans for their support during the tough stretch.

"I feel the love, it's definitely special," Lindor said. "It makes you want to continue to go even harder, day in and day out. This city, this market makes you bring the best of yourself every day. And you can't take that for granted... Sorry I didn't put on a good show for them earlier.

Katia shared an Instagram story to highlight Francisco Lindor breaking his hitless streak in Wednesday's win to sweep the Angels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More