"New besties" - Gerrit Cole's son bonds with Nick Ramirez's little slugger Reese at Yankees spring training

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will miss a month due to an elbow injury. This, however, didn't dampen the spirits of his family, as his wife Amy shared an adorable photo of their child on Instagram.

Amy shared core bonding moments between their son Cade and Nick Ramirez's son Reese. Nick Ramirez's wife, Tiffany, also shared a clip from her side of their sons bonding with each other.

"New besties," Amy wrote in the caption.

Caden Cole and Reese Ramirez (Video clips courtesy of Amy Cole's and Tiffany Ramirez's Instagram)

The two young ones were seen enjoying their time in the ballpark while watching the game while also seemingly approaching the concession stand together.

Gerrit Cole to consult with renowned surgeon

A ball has yet to be pitched to start the 2024 MLB season but the New York Yankees are already facing an uphill battle.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge is dealing with a minor oblique issue. At the same time, the team is closely monitoring the ligaments in his right toe that kept him out for a considerable time last season.

As for reigning American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, the news is grim. Cole is expected to miss at least a month and up to two months of the season due to an injury to his right arm.

The New York Yankees ace is expected to meet with the renowned Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is a reputable orthopedic surgeon. He has been at the service of a plethora of sporting greats, including Shohei Ohtani, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and the late Kobe Bryant.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone shared that several tests had been done on Gerrit Cole's injured elbow but refused to provide further details.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

With Gerrit Cole out, the Yankees will now turn to Carlos Rodon, who had a nightmare 2023 season filled with injuries and inconsistency. Along with Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt, Clayton Beeter, and the newly acquired Marcus Stroman will hold down the fort in the Bronx.

Stroman, who is a Long Island native, was voted into the National League All-Star team last season. He finished the year with a 10-9 record and a 3.95 ERA for the Chicago Cubs.

