The budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has gained yet another supporter: New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter. The Hall of Fame shortstop is no stranger to celebrity relationships, so naturally he was asked to share his opinion on the world's newest power couple.

Believe it or not, Derek Jeter is rooting for the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship. This is not only for the sake of the couple's superstar romance in the light of massive publicity, but he believes that the two's relationship is beneficial to sports in general.

"Derek Jeter Says Taylor Swift's Romance with Travis Kelce 'Puts the Sports World in the Spotlight' (Exclusive) - @people

In a recent interview with People, the New York Yankees legend shared his opinion on the couple. Jeter spoke with People at a ceremony to unveil new baseball fields for young athletes at Kalamazoo Central High School in Michigan. Jeter explained how the pairing of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce helps both fan bases connect with each other.

The former New York Yankees captain explained that the combination has brought more eyes to the world of sports, especially those who may not have watched before. "I think anytime you get a new set of eyes, a new demographic that's paying attention to sports, [it's great]".

Derek Jeter believes that Swifties have been brought to the sports world because of the relationship

Jeter acknowledged that superstar singer Taylor Swift has fans from all walks of life, however, the relationship she has with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has brought more viewers to the NFL. This is something that Jeter believes is only beneficial to the NFL and to sports in general.

"REVEALED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has caused a 37% spike in female viewers for the NFL" - @DailyMail

Although the couple's relationship may be over-exploited by the NFL, there is no denying that Taylor Swift fans who do not watch sports have tuned into Kansas City Chiefs games to try and catch a glimpse of their idol.

