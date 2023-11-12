Despite a lackluster season after some huge offseason activity, the baseball community still wants the New York Mets to spend heavy. Recent New York State Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Curtis Granderson spoke to the press about wanting his former club to splash some money again this season.

The New York Mets, under Steve Cohen's ownership dished out the biggest-ever payroll in the history of the MLB. They were looking to follow up on a 101-win season in 2022. However, that didn't go as planned, as despite numerous individual free agent signings and big-money contract extensions. The Mets were unable to work as a team and finished with a 75-87 record.

With the season almost done around the halfway mark, the Mets shelved their big payroll by trading some big names to different clubs at the Trade deadline. This might seem to be the approach Cohen might look to rebuild its core in 2024.

However, former player Curtis Granderson isn't of the same opinion. The former player spoke about the Mets' upcoming offseason activity, expecting them to move around a few pieces to make way for some 'blockbuster trade'.

"I think what would be interesting is some sort of, I don't know the pieces of it yet, but some sort of big blockbuster trade that literally just rocks everything because everyone hopes that you get it done in free agency like signing somebody but you can really make a big push by making that trade," Granderson said.

Who can be the 'blockbuster trade' Mets look to acquire?

There is 100% confirmation from the baseball community that the New York Mets are interested in signing San Diego Padres' Juan Soto.

The outfielder is approaching the final year of his contract and is expected to earn $30 million in arbitration next year. If the Mets go ahead with the deal, they will have to send a number of prospects and even a big name from their lineup.