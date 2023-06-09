The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox came up against each other in the second game of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

While the game ended 6-5 in favor of the White Sox, Yankee Stadium broadcaster Michael Kay got a gold mine of wordplay when Chicago slugger Jake Burger came to the plate to face New York pitcher Michael King in the seventh innings.

This led to a barrage of Burger King references from the broadcaster, who was on a roll with his wordplay.

The White Sox handed the New York outfit their second defeat of the series on Thursday, following their 3-0 win in the first game. After shutting out the Bombers in the first game, the Chicago outfit managed to hang on to a close 3-2 win in the second game to put the series in the bag. However, it was an enjoyable afternoon for both sets of fans thanks to the clever quips from broadcaster Michael Kay.

Michael Kay has been an announcer for the New York Yankees since 1992 when he fulfilled his lifelong dream of broadcasting for the New York team.

During the Yankees-White Sox matchup, Kay's moment of realization came in the seventh innings when White Sox slugger Jake Burger took the plate to face Bombers pitcher Michael King. Kay started with, “Check the bug up there — Burger against King, Burger King.” From there on, there was no stopping him.

“Well, King wants to have it his way right now.” Kay also slipped in, “That was a whopper of an out that King got.”

WOKV News @WOKVNews 'Whopper of an out': Jake Burger faces Michael King in serendipitous White Sox-Yankees matchup wokv.com/news/national/… 'Whopper of an out': Jake Burger faces Michael King in serendipitous White Sox-Yankees matchup wokv.com/news/national/…

New York Yankees shut out the Chicago White Sox in the final game of the series

After losing the first two games of the series, the New York Yankees won the final game against the Chicago White Sox, shutting them out in the process. The win was perhaps more notable in the absence of their captain and leader, Aaron Judge. They must find a way to win games without their iconic slugger if they want to keep the postseason hopes alive in the MLB.

