New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has come under fire from the fans after the disappointing loss against the Seattle Mariners in the final game of the series. Boone has had many critics this season after the Yankees got off to a slow start. This time, the loss to Seattle has again sparked comments on his management, with many believing that he is responsible for the team's bad run.

Aaron Boone has been a controversial figure in New York in recent weeks. While most fans are calling for a change in management, there are many who still have faith in him and believe he's doing a good job. The Yankees saw their four-game winning streak end after their offense failed to show up for the challenge put up by the Mariners. Ultimately, it was childhood Yankees fan George Kirby who managed to shut out the Yankees' offense over eight innings.

In a game where both teams showed excellent defensive plays, it came down to the top of the tenth inning when the Yankees had a chance to score, but they failed. Manager Aaron Boone decided not to risk Anthony Rizzo, who had a stiff neck, and pinch-hit Franchy Cordero, who struck out to end the Yankees threat. Fans were unhappy with the decision and made their feelings clear on social media.

"Dude will always be a clown," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Worst move I have ever seen," added another.

Eryk 🐢 @itiswalton @Yankees Boone sucks that PH Franchy was the worst move I have ever seen… why did we call him back up???? @Yankees Boone sucks that PH Franchy was the worst move I have ever seen… why did we call him back up????

Zack Allen @zack77534263 @_Pink_Freud__ @Yankees It’s called a coach not know basic baseball and playing not to loose. They should have emerged with at least one run from a suicide squeeze, if not more!!! But there I go thinking again @_Pink_Freud__ @Yankees It’s called a coach not know basic baseball and playing not to loose. They should have emerged with at least one run from a suicide squeeze, if not more!!! But there I go thinking again

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @ChrisKirschner Having to watch Franchy Cordero with the game on the line is an emergency for my health @ChrisKirschner Having to watch Franchy Cordero with the game on the line is an emergency for my health

Rational Yankees Fan @rational_yankee @ChrisKirschner So when Boone said Rizzo was hopefully a player, was he hoping for an emergency? @ChrisKirschner So when Boone said Rizzo was hopefully a player, was he hoping for an emergency?

Zack Allen @zack77534263 @Yankees Foiled Again! Thanks Boone! Runners on the pond couldn’t suicide squeeze a run in! But there I go thinking about winning again! @Yankees Foiled Again! Thanks Boone! Runners on the pond couldn’t suicide squeeze a run in! But there I go thinking about winning again!

luke oreilly @oreilly_luke @Yankees Don’t use Franchy Cordero in a big game moment again, thanks @Yankees Don’t use Franchy Cordero in a big game moment again, thanks

hmmmm @Rickymartello04 @Yankees Pinch hitting the guy hitting .151 with bases loaded in the 10th inning is y Boone should be fired. This was his we already won the series so don’t need to try this game day @Yankees Pinch hitting the guy hitting .151 with bases loaded in the 10th inning is y Boone should be fired. This was his we already won the series so don’t need to try this game day

Chilhood Yankees supporter a thorn in the back for manager Aaron Boone

25-year-old Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby proved to be too big a force for the New York Yankees lineup to overcome on Wednesday. The young pitcher who grew up in New York put up an impressive display, shutting out the Yankees offense over eight innings. His performance has added a lot of volume to the criticism Aaron Boone has faced in the aftermath. However, it is just one loss after the streak of four wins for New York, and they will be looking to get back to winning ways as they head into a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

