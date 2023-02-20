New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga's lethal 'ghost fork' pitch continues to make the rounds around the league. It has even caught the attention of club owner Steve Cohen.

The organization gathered their best (in the form of Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Jeff McNeil) to face their newest prospect in a bullpen session yesterday. This was under the watchful eyes of the training staff and club hierarchy, including Steve Cohen and board member Chris Christie.

SNY @SNYtv Kodai Senga strikes out Pete Alonso swinging during his bullpen session Kodai Senga strikes out Pete Alonso swinging during his bullpen session https://t.co/d4miOMmFhb

The Japanese livewire impressed everybody in attendance, including Jeremy Hefner, the team's pitching coach, who even offered the young man a fist bump.

Senga’s wizardry with the ball completely undid Alonso in the bullpen session (even striking him out twice), with the pitch he’s most famous for — the ghost forkball.

Pete Alonso, who finally got a taste of the much-talked-about ghost forkball up close and personal, gave Senga big props for the unique pitch. He told reporters after practice:

"I don't really have anything to base it off of. It looks like its own pitch. It's a pretty good one, that's why it's the ghost pitch."

Senga’s response? Perfect Pete Alonso had his first taste of Kodai Senga’s “ghost forkball” today in live batting practice. He struck out twice, giving Senga big props for the unique pitch.Senga’s response? Perfect Pete Alonso had his first taste of Kodai Senga’s “ghost forkball” today in live batting practice. He struck out twice, giving Senga big props for the unique pitch. Senga’s response? Perfect 😂👻 https://t.co/AYIWbmciz6

Senga acknowledged Pete's comments in a convivial presser afterward, agreeing with him and even reminding everybody that his pitch is the ghost.

Pete Alonso is the first Mets player to ever hit 50 homers in a season

Alonso was selected by the Mets in the second round with the 64th overall pick of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft. He went on to make his MLB debut during the 2019 season with New York.

Pete Alonso was voted the NL Rookie of the Year in 2019 for his impressive performances with the bat. He also broke the major league record for the most home runs by a rookie with 53 homers. He was also the first Mets player to hit 50 or more home runs in a season, setting the team's single-season home run record in the process.

New York Mets @Mets A special moment for a special player. A special moment for a special player. ❄️🐻 https://t.co/lGOdlSMwzm

Alonso is a two-time All-Star and was part of the All-MLB First Team in 2019.

