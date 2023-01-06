According to The Post, broadcaster Michael Kay might retire soon after his contract expires in September. Kay and ESPN have not yet commented on the news, but New York Mets commentator Howie Rose has given a hint. Rose posted a tweet encouraging Kay to take time off from work. He also suggested that Kay avoid the “aggravation.”

Howie Rose @HowieRose Speaking from experience, ⁦ @RealMichaelKay ⁩, giving yourself an off season is remarkably rejuvenating and energizing. Your young family will appreciate it. Just do yourself a favor- don’t take up golf. You don’t need the aggravation. Thank me later. nypost.com/2023/01/05/mic… Speaking from experience, ⁦@RealMichaelKay⁩, giving yourself an off season is remarkably rejuvenating and energizing. Your young family will appreciate it. Just do yourself a favor- don’t take up golf. You don’t need the aggravation. Thank me later. nypost.com/2023/01/05/mic…

When Kay’s retirement news surfaced, he said on his show:

“When a decision is made, one way or the other, you, the listeners of the show, will be the first to know. I can honestly tell you that no decision has been made.”

Kay is the broadcaster for the New York Yankees and also hosts the CenterStage interview program on the Yankees-owned YES Network and serves as the primary play-by-play announcer for Yankees broadcasts.

Michael Kay to continue “Kay-Rod” with Alex Rodriguez

Kay doesn’t wish to give up on the “Kay-Rod” show where he and Rodriguez performed an alternate cast for a postseason series and a few "Sunday Night Baseball" games last season.

nypost.com/2023/01/05/mic… NEWS: Michael Kay may leave ESPN New York and afternoons soon, The Post has learned. NEWS: Michael Kay may leave ESPN New York and afternoons soon, The Post has learned.nypost.com/2023/01/05/mic…

The Michael Kay Show made its radio debut on ESPN Radio in 2002. Kay is married to television journalist Jodi Applegate and the couple has two children. Kay often posts photos featuring his family on social media.

Yankees in the afternoon and Harry Styles at night. Full day. - Michael Kay

Here's another photo of Kay's family.

Took the family to tonight’s game and my brother from another mother stopped by to say hello. #bang #seeya #fordham4ever – Michael Kay

Kay was included in the Bronx Walk of Fame in 2003. For his work with the YES Network in 2007, Kay was nominated for several New York Emmy Awards. As a member of the NYY broadcast team for the New York Yankees baseball game "Manny vs. NY - Yankees/Red Sox- 5/24/06," Kay received one New York Emmy for his efforts (YES Network).

