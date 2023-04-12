When Edwin Diaz registered the final out for Puerto Rico in his home island's 2023 World Baseball Classic win over the Dominican Republic, it was a moment of national achievement.

However, subsequent events would mark Puerto Rico's victory with a dark stain, and send one of the best closers of all time to the DL for a long time.

After his teammates took to the infield to celebrate the win, Edwin Diaz emerged from the pile-on lying prostrate. It wasn't long before the 6-foot-3 right hander had to be helped off the field. It was later announced that Diaz had suffered a patellar tendon tear and would miss the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via



Edwin Diaz went down with an apparent injury after celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over Dominican Republic(via @MLBONFOX Edwin Diaz went down with an apparent injury after celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over Dominican Republic(via @MLBONFOX)https://t.co/CSnfh29EXE

"Edwin Diaz went down with an apparent injury after celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over Dominican Republic (via MLBONFOX)" - Bleacher Report

The news came as a devastating blow to Diaz's team, the New York Mets as just weeks before the season, the team had to grapple with the loss of their All-Star closer.

Although fans were not expecting to see Diaz back in action until 2024, the 29-year old recently stated that he could be back throwing for his team before the end of the 2023 season.

""If everything goes well, I think I can be back quicker than eight months… I might throw this year.” - Edwin Diaz (SugarDiaz39)" - GENY Mets Report

Diaz has been one of the best closers in the MLB in recent years. Registering 32 saves in each of the past two seasons, he also had an ERA of 1.31 in 2022, the lowest number among regular closers.

In 2018, Diaz led the MLB in both saves and games finished as a member of the Seattle Mariners. He also came within striking distance of the Cy Young Award, finishing eighth in voting.

Had he been successful in receiving the award, he would have been the first relief pitcher since Los Angeles Dodgers closer Eric Gagne to do so.

The return of Edwin Diaz would be a massive boost for his team

Although it's by no means certain that Diaz will return by the end of the year, the fact that the star closer is even entertaining the option should be greatly reassuring for Mets fans.

With the NL East standings already taking shape, the Mets will need all the available tools in their arsenal to ensure that they win 100 or more games for the second straight season.

Poll : 0 votes