Seeing a David Wright New York Mets jersey in San Francisco is something of a rarity. Meeting David Wright while wearing a David Wright jersey in San Francisco is another thing altogether.

This incredible coincidence occurred as the Mets are in San Francisco this week to face the San Francisco Giants as part of a West Coast roadtrip.

Thanks to the ballclub itself, social media fans had a front seat to Wright bellying up the bar at a Bay Area tavern called "Local Tap" and attempting to order from a bartender wearing a 2000s-era Mets jersey with his name and No. 5 on the back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Mets @Mets When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. 😱 https://t.co/6HwALOTh3o

The bartender turned to take the order, had a moment of pause before realizing that the would-be customer wore the jersey for real at Shea Stadium from 2004-2008. Wright's career spanned until 2018, but the black jerseys disappeared after 2012, four years after the team moved from Shea Stadium to Citi Field.

Upon recognizing her baseball hero standing in front of her, both the bartender and Wright both broke out in laughter.

The clip later shows David Wright sitting at the corner of the bar and accepting a hug from his biggest fan, who then exclaimed to those watching the scene:

"I thought you were all f**king with me!"

Wright and the bartender also posed for a series of photos after the introduction.

Chad @braves2430 @Browns19801 that is cool she was totally surprised @Browns19801 that is cool she was totally surprised

Wright, who was drafted by the Mets in the first round in 2001, played his entire 14-year big league career with the Queens-based ballclub. He was forced to retire after the 2018 season at age 35 after years of battling spiral stenosis.

This is not the first time Wright has surprised a Mets fan wearing his jersey. As part of the thread on the team's Twitter post, many fans of Wright and the Mets posted their own photos of times that the man known as "Captain America" for his efforts with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic surprised them in a variety of places.

Javier Solis @coachsolis12 New York Mets @Mets When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. 😱 https://t.co/6HwALOTh3o This is amazing!! This is the impact these players have on true fans. Why do we have to have so much hate from state to state, team from team. Just love the game!!! twitter.com/Mets/status/16… This is amazing!! This is the impact these players have on true fans. Why do we have to have so much hate from state to state, team from team. Just love the game!!! twitter.com/Mets/status/16…

JLess44 @JLess44 @Mets David is the best! He once did the same to my son who was wearing a David Wright jersey at a Whole Foods in Florida. David tapped him on the back and said “nice jersey”. @Mets David is the best! He once did the same to my son who was wearing a David Wright jersey at a Whole Foods in Florida. David tapped him on the back and said “nice jersey”. https://t.co/KqC2psfe8C

Virginian David Wright is New York Mets baseball royalty

David Wright of the New York Mets hits a double.

Wright was a seven-time All-Star who earned two Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards while playing for the Mets. He posted a 49.2 career WAR during his time playing for New York, hitting 242 home runs with a .296 batting average. In 5,998 career at-bats, he drove in 970 runs while scoring 949 times.

Poll : 0 votes