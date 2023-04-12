The New York Mets suffered their sixth loss of the season as they fell 4-2 to the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday. The blame for the loss was put on manager Buck Showalter, whose confusing tactics and wrong team selection resulted in Mets fans showing their anger on social media.

The series was a repeat of the 2022 National League Wild Card Series, where the Padres emerged victorious. The series currently stands tied at one-game apiece as the Padres bounced back from an opening game shutout loss where they squandered five runs.

In Tuesday's game, the New York Mets had plenty of opportunities to take the lead. Ryan Weathers pitching for the Padres got through a no-out tight jam early on in the game. The Mets took the lead early in the fourth on the back of a sacrifice fly. However, the Padres came back in the next inning, scoring off a double RBI.

Buck Showalter was criticized for choosing players who failed to give clutch performances. Francisco Alvarez and Tommy Pham's selection was criticized over other prospects who are doing well in the minor leagues.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their claims:

Anthony @AnthonyBiz21 @TimBritton Buck Showalter gave the game away never fails @TimBritton Buck Showalter gave the game away never fails

What a joke @TimBritton Buck Showalter really subbed Nido in for Guillmore in a big moment while Mauricio, Baty rake in AAAWhat a joke @TimBritton Buck Showalter really subbed Nido in for Guillmore in a big moment while Mauricio, Baty rake in AAA What a joke

Cru Jones @oseeka @TimBritton Ask buck why he didn’t want to try to win @TimBritton Ask buck why he didn’t want to try to win

Casey Manning @CaseytheMANning @TimBritton This game should’ve been won early, but the offense is futile. THEN it should’ve been tied but Buck went to a mop up guy in a 1-run game. It’s April and we’re furious already. @TimBritton This game should’ve been won early, but the offense is futile. THEN it should’ve been tied but Buck went to a mop up guy in a 1-run game. It’s April and we’re furious already.

Jason @NosajF518 @TimBritton Alvarez is embarrassing to watch… meanwhile we have 3 young studs crushing AAA and they don’t even get a shot @TimBritton Alvarez is embarrassing to watch… meanwhile we have 3 young studs crushing AAA and they don’t even get a shot

woods @thestevenwoods Buck Showalter and losing challenges. Name a better combo Buck Showalter and losing challenges. Name a better combo

rich @rich_roberts Put a pitch clock on Buck Showalter’s crying Put a pitch clock on Buck Showalter’s crying

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel Buck Showalter making a Mets / Padres game about him Buck Showalter making a Mets / Padres game about him https://t.co/7mtxQj2zcN

JON @joncanse Buck showalter is such a bad manager man it’s not even funny Buck showalter is such a bad manager man it’s not even funny

