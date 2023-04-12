The New York Mets suffered their sixth loss of the season as they fell 4-2 to the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday. The blame for the loss was put on manager Buck Showalter, whose confusing tactics and wrong team selection resulted in Mets fans showing their anger on social media.
The series was a repeat of the 2022 National League Wild Card Series, where the Padres emerged victorious. The series currently stands tied at one-game apiece as the Padres bounced back from an opening game shutout loss where they squandered five runs.
In Tuesday's game, the New York Mets had plenty of opportunities to take the lead. Ryan Weathers pitching for the Padres got through a no-out tight jam early on in the game. The Mets took the lead early in the fourth on the back of a sacrifice fly. However, the Padres came back in the next inning, scoring off a double RBI.
Buck Showalter was criticized for choosing players who failed to give clutch performances. Francisco Alvarez and Tommy Pham's selection was criticized over other prospects who are doing well in the minor leagues.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their claims: