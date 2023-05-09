According to a report by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez, the New York Mets could be calling up shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse "in the coming days."

Mauricio would be the latest player that the Mets bring up as part of a protracted youth movement this spring. New York's plan to fill their roster with expensive veterans to make a run at the World Series has backfired mightily due to injury and disappointing play.

Among those already called up have been catcher Francisco Alvarez and third baseman Brett Baty. However, neither player has managed to stem the Mets' run of poor play. New York enters this week at 17-18 on the season — seven games out of first place in the National League East.

Mauricio is currently hitting .333 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, 22 runs scored, and six steals at Syracuse. However, the New York Mets currently employ superstar Francisco Lindor at shortstop. While Lindor is currently hitting .217, he's not likely to be benched.

It is possible the team could attempt to play Mauricio at second base. Jeff McNeil currently mans second base for the Mets, and is hitting .289, but he is also well-versed in playing the outfield.

Mauricio has played 11 games at second base in Syracuse this season.

Any continued youth movement likely comes with the aim of shaking up the ballclub and hopefully instilling some life in an underachieving group.

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler told Sports Illustrated last week that calling up Mauricio and/or corner infielder/designated hitter Mark Vientos is "definitely on our radar."

Vientos, who hit .167 with one homer and three RBIs in a brief 16-game debut last season, is tearing up Triple-A in 2023. In 31 games, he is hitting .339 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs to go with 21 runs scored.

However, current Mets' DH Daniel Vogelbach is far from New York's main problem in the lineup. He is hitting .265 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Not eye-popping, but far from the worst bat in the lineup.

However, the New York Mets have been notoriously slow to "call up the kids." Any hope of another top prospect being brought up to the majors has to be tempered.

Things have gone woefully wrong for the New York Mets

Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets reacts after striking out with two runners on base

The Mets have approximately $364 million tied up in payroll for 2023. It includes player benefits, money owed to minor league players on the 40-man rosters in the minors, and other related expenses. It is by far the highest payroll in MLB.

