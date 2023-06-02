One of the jewels of the New York Mets' farm system, shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio, is beginning to learn how to play left field. The move is being seen as a way to better fit his offensive skills into the big league team's lineup.
Mauricio has been playing both shortstop and second base for the Mets' Triple-A Syracuse team this season. However, New York general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on Friday that the prospect is beginning to get "acclimated" to left field. Mauricio started in left field on Thursday and took pre-game warmups in the position on Friday.
Eppler said that several players around MLB, including the New York Mets themselves, have benefitted from having players who can play a number of positions:
"We’ve seen the amount of impact rosters to have players play multiple positions. It’s afforded Jeff McNeil a lot of opportunities, players like Kike Hernandez, DJ LeMahieu. We know Ronny can play on the left side of the infield. We know we can put Ronny at second base in a major league game, too. We want to see how that athleticism plays in the outfield.
"All the measurables say he’ll be able to acclimate out there as well."
Mets fans are curious as to why the team didn't start this process with Ronny Mauricio sooner.
At Syracuse, Ronny Mauricio's offensive production is off the charts. He is hitting .336 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs while playing 28 games at second base and 21 at shortstop.
The problem is, the New York Mets are set at shortstop with Francisco Lindor, and second base is McNeil's main position even though he has experience in both right and left field.
Whatever it takes to get Mauricio's bat in the lineup ASAP, Mets fans are up for it.
Of course, Mets manager Buck Showalter is notoriously stodgy about "playing the kids." New Yorkers fully expect Mauricio to get the same treatment.
Many Mets fans are still curious how designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach is still getting at-bats with his .215 average.
Ronny Mauricio call-up would be latest chapter in New York Mets' youth movement
The Mets have already pressed youngsters Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos into big league duty due to injury or underwhelming production from a number of veteran players. Mauricio could be next.