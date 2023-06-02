One of the jewels of the New York Mets' farm system, shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio, is beginning to learn how to play left field. The move is being seen as a way to better fit his offensive skills into the big league team's lineup.

Mauricio has been playing both shortstop and second base for the Mets' Triple-A Syracuse team this season. However, New York general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on Friday that the prospect is beginning to get "acclimated" to left field. Mauricio started in left field on Thursday and took pre-game warmups in the position on Friday.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio is "acclimating to left field today" during pregame work at Triple-A Syracuse, per Billy Eppler. There are plans to use him in a game there eventually.



Mauricio, a natural shortstop, has already been playing second base in games.

Eppler said that several players around MLB, including the New York Mets themselves, have benefitted from having players who can play a number of positions:

"We’ve seen the amount of impact rosters to have players play multiple positions. It’s afforded Jeff McNeil a lot of opportunities, players like Kike Hernandez, DJ LeMahieu. We know Ronny can play on the left side of the infield. We know we can put Ronny at second base in a major league game, too. We want to see how that athleticism plays in the outfield.

"All the measurables say he’ll be able to acclimate out there as well."

Mets fans are curious as to why the team didn't start this process with Ronny Mauricio sooner.

Senga Genesis 🇵🇷 @DocBeisbol @AnthonyDiComo Would've been a great idea to start acclimating him in LF way back in Spring Training when he was hitting the cover off the ball.

Looy (xBaesick) @xBaesick @AnthonyDiComo Almost like they should have started to do this as early as signing Lindor, but realistically either last year or this spring.

At Syracuse, Ronny Mauricio's offensive production is off the charts. He is hitting .336 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs while playing 28 games at second base and 21 at shortstop.

The problem is, the New York Mets are set at shortstop with Francisco Lindor, and second base is McNeil's main position even though he has experience in both right and left field.

Whatever it takes to get Mauricio's bat in the lineup ASAP, Mets fans are up for it.

MlBtheShowBurner @mlbtheshowb @AnthonyDiComo Stick him there and ride. He's up in 2 weeks LFG

Of course, Mets manager Buck Showalter is notoriously stodgy about "playing the kids." New Yorkers fully expect Mauricio to get the same treatment.

AJF @BronxMetFan @AnthonyDiComo Buck will use him as a bench w

Ten @tenR6RL @AnthonyDiComo Getting him to learn new positions for buck to bench him

Many Mets fans are still curious how designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach is still getting at-bats with his .215 average.

ToddFather @strawman1986 @AnthonyDiComo Please tell me one of you astute journalists pressed Eppler on the HORRIFIC Vogelbach continuing to be put in the lineup while being the most useless player in MLB @StevenACohen2

Tito Papito @TheMasheen7 @AnthonyDiComo Have they begun to teach Vogelbach how to swing a bat???

Ronny Mauricio call-up would be latest chapter in New York Mets' youth movement

Ronny Mauricio of the New York Mets

The Mets have already pressed youngsters Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos into big league duty due to injury or underwhelming production from a number of veteran players. Mauricio could be next.

