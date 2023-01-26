The New York Mets are reportedly "longshots" to sign free agent left-handed relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton. MLB Insider Andy Martino delivered the bad news to expectant Mets fans on Wednesday.

Andy Martino @martinonyc Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.

Reactions to the news were less than favorable. Despite the New York Mets' incredible spending spree earlier this winter, fans still believe the team should not be finished conducting offseason business.

Carlos hernandez @loshernandez29 Again Mets kicking the can down the road . Let's not sign chafin a good lefty out the pen . Let's get players we can send down . Then in July fight 7 teams for the lefty we need . Wasting prospects that could be added to a trade for a bat / outfielder fucking great .

Metswillkillme @Mikelife213 Once again Eppler is not finishing this team off and will produce a mediocre product for another season. The team is good but not great and needs another arm and another impact bat! @StevenACohen2 this is not all in!!! Why are we wasting Sherzer and Verlander???!!

C(Not)arson @MetsfanCantTalk



C(Not)arson @MetsfanCantTalk And once again, the Mets look to fail for the THIRD consecutive time at FINISHING THE JOB.Financial flexibility out the ass and they continue to not use it.

Memories are short over on the Queens side of New York. It took a little over a month for Mets fans to forget all about all the business the team did in December -- acquiring pitchers Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Adam Ottavino, and David Robertson, while also locking up outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Not to mention owner Steve Cohen's urge to bring shortstop Carlos Correa into town before the team ran into the same physical issues that the San Francisco Giants had. After all that, the unwillingness to sign a left-handed reliever from the free agent market makes the entire winter a failure.

Mary Irizarry @MaryIrizarry24 @Mets leaving unfinished business, yet again. For a team that's supposedly "all in", they are sure not acting like it, right now. No upgrades to offense, and refusing to further upgrade bullpen, because player doesn't have options? Dumb! #FireEppler

OngoMets @MetsOngo It's clear that someone told Mets or someone told Cohen to stop spending. We don't know for sure but after that Correa debacle, Mets have pumped the breaks.

david @DaveASalvato Another offseason finished meekly.

There are currently two lefties in the New York Mets' projected 2023 bullpen. The team acquired Brooks Raley in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in December to join homegrown hurler David Peterson. It's not like the team's bullpen is bereft of necessary lefties. But again, the world is not enough for New Yorkers, and despite all his work this winter, general manager Billy Eppler is squarely in the crosshairs of Mets' fans rage.

❤️ @WeCollapsed FUCK EPPLER DUDE HE SUCKS

semaJ @semaJ7272 Eppler is legitimately allergic to finishing a bullpen

Elits20 @elits02 eppLer

Of course, for a team that still feels the full weight of perceived inferiority to the crosstown New York Yankees, just as the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants did in previous generations, the weight of expectation sits heavy upon the New York Mets. The team has not won a World Series since the Bill Buckner-assisted championship in 1986, and was blown out in five games in their only World Series appearance since: the 2015 World Series against the Kansas City Royals.

K  @Wolverine_24 Lmfao it sucks being a Mets fan, insane

New York Mets already have a solid pitching staff

Zack Britton #53 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles

Cohen opened up the checkbook this winter and has given the team one of the best overall pitching staffs in MLB.

From Verlander to Quintana, the starting rotation is set from one through five. The bullpen already features household names such as Robertson, Ottavino, and closer Edwin Diaz. Raley figures to hold down a spot following his trade to Queens. However, Chafin and/or Britton would have made the Mets staff even tougher.

Chafin has a career WAR of 7.0 as predominantly a middle reliever, with a 3.23 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over a nine-year career.

Britton has a lifetime WAR of 14.0, mainly due to his days as a closer with the Baltimore Orioles from 2014-2017. He logged an American League-best 47 saves with the Orioles in 2016.

While he has largely served as middle relief since leaving Baltimore, he remained a valuable member of the Yankees bullpen from 2019-2021. He pitched in just three games with the Yankees last season due to injury.

