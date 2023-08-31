The drama around New York Mets' star first baseman Pete Alonso is getting thicker by the day as the latest reports suggest that Mets teammates are looking to pursue owner Steve Cohen to keep hold of the slugger beyond his current contract.

Alonso has been one of the hottest prospects in the division over the last few years and his record in the ongoing fifth season with the club has furthered fueled talk of a potential move away from the Queens.

It was reported earlier this month that the three-time All-Star was very close to signing for the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline. But the Mets kept hold of their star slugger despite big names like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander sealing their exit from the franchise.

Although Alonso still has one year left on his contract, it is understood that the Mets are likely to cash in one of their most valuable assets as the team prepares for a transitory phase.

However, Alonso's teammates are not in favor of watching their star hitter leave the franchise and are hoping to pursue Steve Cohen for his Mets stay.

"Several Mets players plan to privately meet with Steve Cohen to appeal for the team to keep Pete Alonso."

The latest development has the Mets fans excited as they hope to see Alonso with the club beyond his current contract, which expires next season.

Pete Alonso determined to help New York Mets with on-field performances

The 2019 Rookie of the Year has registered 39 home runs this season and is set to eclipse his tally from last season despite the rumors surrounding his MLB future with the franchise.

Alonso is adamant about doing his job on the field while the people at the front office do theirs.

"Of course trade rumors are going to pop up," Alonso told FOX Sports on Tuesday. "But from a front office standpoint, [Mets general manager] Billy [Eppler] has to do his job and he has to focus on the team. My job is to play the best I can for the team."

"Obviously, I'm a piece to the puzzle and I'm a part of the machine. But he's gotta do his job, and I gotta do mine. He has to answer the phone. It's not personal."