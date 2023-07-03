The New York Mets pulled off a curious trade, sending relief pitcher Zach Muckenhirn to the Seattle Mariners for relievers Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott.

Muckenhirn was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday, with the Mariners having DFA'd Flexen last week. In a twist, it is also being reported that the Mets immediately DFA'd Flexen after procuring him in the swap, meaning Gott will be the only pitcher New York received to actually pitch for the team.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Mets have acquired Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott from the Mariners for lefty Zach Muckenhirn, sources tell @TheAthletic The Mets have acquired Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott from the Mariners for lefty Zach Muckenhirn, sources tell @TheAthletic.

Andy Martino @martinonyc The Mets will designate newly acquired pitcher Chris Flexen for assignment, per source. The Mets will designate newly acquired pitcher Chris Flexen for assignment, per source.

Gott, who was briefly the closer for the San Francisco Giants in 2020 before posting an ERA of 10.03 in the role, has pitched for five teams in an eight-year MLB career.

The trade either underwhelmed, or simply confused New York Mets fans. Flexen had spent the past three seasons of his six-year MLB career as a Mariner, but he began his time in the majors with the Mets from 2017-2019.

This is the second time in a week that Flexen has been DFA'd. This also marks the 29-year-old hurler's second DFA by the Mets.

New York also let Flexen go after the 2019 season. He pitched in 2020 with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization before signing with the Mariners prior to the 2021 season.

Getting Gott does not move the needle for many New York Mets fans. Arguably the most disappointing team in MLB this season, the Mets are 18.5 games out of first place.

Mets' bullpen without injured closer Edwin Diaz has been a mess. The Mets relievers have combined for the 10th worst ERA in the majors this season at 4.26.

Gott was 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA through 30 appearances for the Mariners this season. However, he was shelled in June, giving up eight earned runs over 3-1/3 innings over his three appearances during the month.

A lot of sub-par MLB arms switching teams is not likely to do much for the bullpens in Queens or Seattle.

What New York Mets are paying Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen

Trevor Gott #30 of the Seattle Mariners looks on against the Houston Astros

The trade saves the Mariners the approximate $4 million that the team would have owed Flexen, an amount the Mets will now have to pay him provided no team decided to pick him up from New York.

Gott is owed roughly $600,000 for the balance of his contract that runs out at the end of this season.

