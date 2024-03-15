New York Mets icon Darryl Strawberry released from hospital after suffering heart attack

New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry suffered a heart attack earlier in the week. It was unfortunate timing, as it was just a day before celebrating his 62nd birthday.

The heart attack put the former slugger in the hospital. However, he was in good spirits while there, posting a picture of himself on Instagram and telling his fans he was fine.

On Wednesday, four days after suffering the heart attack, Strawberry was released from the hospital. He will have to take it easy for the next month, on the doctor's orders.

Strawberry graciously thanked his wife, who he believed saved his life. He was apprehensive about going to the hospital after having chest pains on Monday, but Tracy insisted that he go, and it is a good thing he did.

Darryl Strawberry was a legend for the New York Mets

New York Mets Darryl Strawberry Mural (Image via Getty)

Darryl Strawberry will forever be remembered as a legend for the New York Mets. The club selected him with the first overall pick during the 1980 MLB Draft. His brother, Michael, was also selected, going to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 31st round.

During his career, Strawberry became an eight-time All-Star, three-time World Series champ, NL Rookie of the Year, two-time Silver Slugger, and NL home run leader.

Strawberry was the starting right fielder in five straight All-Star games. At the time, he was one of the biggest stars in the game.

However, drug problems forced him out of the league early. He was suspended during the 2000 season with the Yankees after testing positive for cocaine and never returned to the field after.

He still had the talent to play in the big leagues but faced some demons. It begs the question, how much more could he have done with his career if he never faced his problems?

