Buck Showalter, the manager of the New York Mets, recently commented on the sports scene in New York City.
Buck Showalter told MLB beat writer Anthony DiComo that he is a fan of New York Sports. He expressed his support for teams like the Knicks, Islanders, Rangers, and Devils, saying that he is rooting for all of them.
"I'm a fan of New York sports. The Knicks being in the playoffs and going hopefully deep is a good thing. The Islanders still have a shot. The Rangers are right there. The Devils ... Yeah, I'm a fan of it. I'm pulling for all of them." - Buck Showalter said.
The New York Knicks have adopted a new defensive strategy in their playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which has brought them close to their first semifinal game in the postseason since 2013.
The New York Islanders, on the other hand, are all gearing up to put an end to their losing streak in their match against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
Unfortunately, the Rangers suffered another defeat in their series, while the Devils claimed a victory over them with a 4-0 win on Thursday.
Buck Showalter as New York Mets new manager
Unlike other teams who have opted for fresh-faced managers, the New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter, who has managed Danny Tartabull and Kevin Maas in the past. Although Buck Showalter may have modernized his ways since 1992, he still exhibits some old-school tendencies.
However, it's too early to determine whether Buck Showalter will be a successful skipper or call it a season after just 12 games. We need to observe his managerial style throughout the upcoming 150 games (or more) to properly evaluate his performance as the New York Mets' new manager.