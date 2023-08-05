The New York Mets were among the biggest sellers during the MLB tade deadline, and many reckon that has left them far worse.

New York is in a poor run of form, losing every game since their firesale ahead of the trade dealine. MLB insider Bob Nightengale said on Twitter that the exodus has sucked the soul of the team, and they look nothing like the one that started the season.

"The Mets firesale has sucked the soul out of this team. They lose 9-2 to the Royals and now down 10-2 to the Orioles. See ya in 2026." tweeted Nightengale.

The Mets had high hopes going into the 2023 MLB campaign. After a encouraging 2022 season, owner Steve Cohen splashed money without second thought as his front office built the highest paid roster in the country. They made big-money moves for the likes of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, making them contenders to go all the way..

Halfway into the season, though, they have now sold both veteran pitchers in a flurry of moves ahead of the trade deadline. After a disappointing first half of the season, the Mets chose to make huge changes to their roster, offloading several big names. However, that seems to be having a negative effect in the short run.

New York Mets' slump continues against Orioles

Firday's 10-3 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles marked the New York Mets' sixth straight defeat in the MLB.

Four of those losses have come after the trade deadline. As frustrations among fans build to new levels, the Mets must show signs of life for the rest of the season as well as their vision for the future.

They have two more games against the Orioles over the weekend, and a win would go a long way in the players getting some of their confidence back.