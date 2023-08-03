New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has defended manager Buck Showalter despite the team's poor showing this season. The Mets are currently in fourth place in NL East, a position no one expected of the highest-paid roster in the country.

While Showalter has come under considerable criticism from fans, Cohen said that the manager is doing his best and the players are to blame instead.

Showalter is a veteran manager in the MLB who has been on the job for two decades now, managing six different MLB teams during that time. He was appointed manager of the Mets ahead of the 2022 season, signing a three-year deal after running out his contract with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was named Manager of the Year in his first year with the Mets, his fourth time winning the award in his career.

However, his second season has been a different challenge altogether, as the team has struggled to find any consistency all season. With the team showing no promise of making the postseason this year, Showalter has come under fire from fans in recent weeks.

Mets owner Steve Cohen doused any doubts over the manager's future by defending him and blaming the players for the team's predicament instead:

"I don't put it on Buck. I put it on the players".

SNY @SNYtv



Steve Cohen talks about Buck Showalter's future as Mets manager: "I don't put it on Buck. I put it on the players."Steve Cohen talks about Buck Showalter's future as Mets manager: pic.twitter.com/Es440PmOV5

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Steve Cohen covered many topics in a state of the team session today. Among them: He hinted that Buck Showalter will be back as Mets manager but stopped short of guaranteeing it.



"I don't put it on Buck," Cohen said of the team's record. "I put it on the players."

Buck Showalter's Mets further humiliated in another loss vs Royals

The New York Mets fell to another disappointing defeat to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday's MLB encounter, being shut out 4-0 on the night.

This is following a loss in Tuesday's game, where the Mets gave away a 10th-innings balk-off to throw the game away. Despite the confidence shown in him by the team's owner, Showalter must do everything he can to earn the fans' confidence and avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Royals would go a long way.