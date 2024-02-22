New York Mets rumors: Club could pursue star free agents as concerns rise around Kodai Senga, per report

Kodai Senga reportedly experienced arm fatigue after a bullpen session, leaving the New York Mets worried about their season ahead. This raises concerns regarding his availability in the 2024 season and whether the Mets need to look at the market again and get someone on board to compensate.

Two prolific starting pitchers are still free agents, and any team that still needs to bolster their rotation can look to add them. Those two are none other than Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. Acquiring their services might be considered by the Mets if Senga's arm fatigue is a serious issue.

Montgomery is one pitcher that could be willing to join the Mets. However, they might only look for short-term gains from him, potentially a one-year deal. But this won't match Montgomery's wishes, as he might be looking to sign a multi-year deal instead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Understandably, the Mets don't want to splurge big given that they might want to spend more in the next offseason, when the likes of Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler and Max Fried hit free agency. However, if Montgomery is willing to take a one-year deal, which will be surprising, Montgomery might end up in New York.

Update on Kodai Senga's injury

Kodai Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal before last season, was absent from workouts on Wednesday, following a day when he felt arm fatigue. The Mets training staff will evaluate him and it is unknown whether he will have an MRI in the coming days.

“He got on the mound [Tuesday] and today he came in and it was overall arm fatigue,” manager Carlos Mendoza said following the team’s training.

Last season, Senga was pitched on extra rest, since he pitched only once a week in Japan. The organization only had him pitch 166.1 innings, where he finished with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. He finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

The Mets do have depth in Tylor Megill, Jose Butto and Joey Lucchesi, among others, but Senga's spot will be difficult to replace.

Another starter waiting in the wings, David Peterson, had surgery to repair his hip labrum and will miss one or two months after the regular season starts.

The Mets will need to evaluate their options based on where Kodai Senga's status is and whether they want to look outside to get help.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.