New York Mets second baseman apologizes to teammates and fans, leaves out the how and why

Concerning a failed drug test and serving a 162-game suspension, Robinson Cano spoke publicly to apologize to the New York Mets organization and all his fans. He says there's no excuse for his behavior, having cheated on the game not once, but twice. Intaking a performance-enhancing substance for the second time in his career cost him the entirety of the 2021 season.

The 39-year-old Cano is an eight-time MLB All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. He was suspended for a full year for using performance-enhancing drugs and has recently returned to the Mets' payroll.

During a recent New York Mets news conference, Robinson Cano accepted responsibility for his PED suspension and said there were no excuses.

SNY @SNYtv "I'm here to apologize. To the organization, teammates, fans, and everyone in the world who is Robinson Canó's fan. There's no excuse for how or why."



- Robinson Canó "I'm here to apologize. To the organization, teammates, fans, and everyone in the world who is Robinson Canó's fan. There's no excuse for how or why."- Robinson Canó https://t.co/eoe3FdgTre

“I’m here to apologize, first of all to the Mets organization, to my teammates, the fans and you guys,” Cano said in the press conference room at Clover Park. “There’s no excuses for how and why. All I know is I prepared myself the past season to help this team to compete for a championship," said Robinson Cano.

After testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing steroid, the Mets' second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season. Cano's second PED violation resulted in a 162-game suspension. Cano's first offense occurred in May 2018, when, as the Seattle Mariners' All-Star second baseman, he tested positive for diuretic furosemide, a substance that violates MLB's drug prevention and treatment policy. He received an 80-game suspension at that time.

Furosemide, marketed under the trade name Lasix, and other diuretics do not improve performance on their own. They can, however, be employed to cleanse the system and disguise the presence of other medications.

What will the New York Mets do with Robinson Cano?

On February 20, 2020, Robinson Cano of the New York Mets poses for a shot at Photo Day at Clover Park

Robinson Cano will be re-signed by the Mets in 2022 and 2023 with a $24 million annual salary. It's challenging to see the 39-year-old Cano, who has already missed an entire season due to the second steroid suspension, as a consistent infield option for the Mets.

SNY @SNYtv Robinson Cano has arrived Robinson Cano has arrived 📍 https://t.co/EMzh2vj8Ae

The situation with Cano will be something to keep an eye on as the 2022 season progresses.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

LIVE POLL Q. Is New York Mets doing the right thing by bringing back Cano? Yes No 0 votes so far