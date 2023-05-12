The New York Mets have had a rough start to the 2023 MLB season, suffering a 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night, marking the seventh time they've been shut out by an opponent this season.

Francisco Lindor is in his third season with the New York Mets Lindor, since he was traded by the Cleveland Indians in January 2021, and had a successful 2022 campaign, with the team recording their first 100-wins season since 1988. However, this season has been a different story, with the team struggling in the early part of the season.

The fact that the Mets have already been shut out seven times this season, compared to just eight times in the whole of last season, is a disappointing statistic that highlights their struggles and lack of offensive firepower. When asked to explain this trend after their latest 5-0 defeat, Lindor had no answer and instead congratulated the teams that managed to shut them out.

"Hats off to all the teams that shut us out. That's all I got. I wish I had the answer for that one," replied Francisco Lindor when asked to explain the reason behind being shut out multiple times this season.

The New York Mets barely survived the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds

Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds was especially painful for the Mets, as they fell into a 4-0 hole in the first inning off starting pitcher Kodai Senga, who struggled with 37 pitches. The Mets failed to recover from the early deficit and lost the series to the Reds. Their next opponents are the Washington Nationals, who are the only team below them in the standings.

