New York Mets superfan Frank Fleming continued his onslaught on Pete Alonso with some harsh words for the power-hitting first baseman.

Alonso, who had a strong start to the year, has struggled of late. During the month of June, he slashed .152/.222/.364 and managed just four home runs and nine RBIs over 66 at-bats. Those numbers have not improved in July with the righty hitting just .143 and striking out seven times over his 14 at-bats.

Despite his poor form, Alonso has been called on to take part in this year's All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby, a decision that Fleming does not agree with.

Frank Fleming, who is known for his candid and direct takes, was critical of the Mets' slugger in his latest Tweet.

"[Pete Alonso] should not be in the Home Run Derby this year, he should not be in the All-Star Game"

Fleming believes Alonso looks "lost" and called it "ridiculous" that he is taking part in the weekend festivities. He went on to say that the 28-year-old needs a break.

"Nice win" - Frank Fleming

The Mets are trending up after their latest 2-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks sees the team improve to 40-46 on the season. They have won four straight games dating back to their series versus the San Francisco Giants, and have limited opposing teams to just 2.75 runs per game over that stretch.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has struggled over the last two months

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a walk-off three-run home run at Citi Field

Pete Alonso came out firing this season and led the league in home runs through May. He became the first player to 20 home runs, taking just 53 games to reach the mark.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



Pete Alonso. ‍ The first player in MLB to 20 home runs...Pete Alonso. The first player in MLB to 20 home runs...Pete Alonso. 🐻‍❄️ https://t.co/XTOb7V95Zz

"The first player in MLB to 20 home runs...Pete Alonso." - SNY Mets

Since May 27, he has struggled to replicate his early-season form. Over his last 25 games, he has managed just five home runs, 12 RBIs and 15 hits over 93 at-bats.

The drop in offensive output will be a major concern for New York Mets fans.

While it is fair to say there may be more deserving candidates for the All-Star Game, it's hard to question Alonso's place in the Home Run Derby. Alonso won the Derby back in 2019 and in 2021. He has also led the Mets lineup in home runs in every season since his 2019 rookie year.

