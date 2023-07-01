New York Mets' superfan Frank Fleming has spoken. This time, he has set his sights on first baseman Pete Alonso to vent his frustrations.

It looks to be another year of high expectations followed by false dawns for the Mets' fanbase. The team's 4-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday means the club is firmly cemented in fourth place in the National League East with a 36-46 record. They now trail the third-place Philadelphia Phillies by 7.5 games and the first-place Atlanta Braves by 18.5 games.

"Frank the Tank," as he is commonly known, came out firing after the recent loss this time pointing the finger at Alonso.

Frank Fleming @NjTank99 Trade Alonso before he has no fucking value Trade Alonso before he has no fucking value

Fleming called for the team to trade Alonso, a player who has been one of the team's most dangerous offensive threats since making his MLB debut in 2019.

The 28-year-old has led the team in home runs for four consecutive seasons between 2019-2022. He currently leads the roster with 24 homers over 74 games.

Alonso is a two-time All-Star and was named NL Rookie of the Year after recording 53 home runs and 120 RBIs in 2019. He led the NL in RBIs last season and finished second in home runs behind only the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber.

Pete Alonso's numbers have dropped significantly in the month of June

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets hits a two run home run at Minute Maid Park

Pete Alonso started strong this season but is in the midst of a mini-slump over the last month.

The righty slugger went 0-4 against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. He is 2-19 over his previous five games and has recorded no home runs, no RBIs and just one run over that stretch.

jack @Jolly_Olive When the Mets started 14-7, Pete Alonso was hitting .293 with 10 HR, 23 RBI, .671 SLG and a 1.047 OPS



In the 52 games since, he's hitting .190 with a .447 SLG and .731 OPS When the Mets started 14-7, Pete Alonso was hitting .293 with 10 HR, 23 RBI, .671 SLG and a 1.047 OPSIn the 52 games since, he's hitting .190 with a .447 SLG and .731 OPS https://t.co/AlQqYoTkHw

Over the month of June, he is 10-66 (.152 batting average) and has four home runs over that stretch. Over 18 games, he has had just one multi-hit game going 2-4 against the Phillies on June 25.

Frank Fleming is known for his loud, direct and sometimes over-the-top rants. On this occasion, the die-hard New York Mets supporter seems to have a valid point.

