Since 1976, the New York Yankees have had a strict facial hair policy, and pitcher Tommy Kahnle seems to have taken it to a whole new level.

Baseball players are known for being superstitious but this is beyond superstition. It is a form of self-punishing behavior that seems to be working for the Yankees reliever.

According to a recent piece in NJ.com, the 34-year-old, who is known to be a bit eccentric, shaves his body after a rough outing:

"Entire body, not the legs," said Kahnle

New York Yankees teammates verified the reports with Gerrit Cole, Michael King and Clarke Schmidt all confirming the news:

"So then the next day, I walk in... He is covered in shaving cream. Just shaved his whole body. I was like, 'What?,'" said King

The powerful righty is known to shave his body all the way down to the legs after giving up even a single run. The run could also be from an inherited runner. Basically, if an opposing player crosses home plate when Tommy Kahnle is on the mound, the shaving cream is coming out.

Kahnle went on to say that he has been doing this since pitching at Lynn University in Florida. He believes it is a form of punishing himself after a poor performance.

The pitcher went on to joke about how the organization probably "loves" that he is strictly following the club's hair policy.

Kahnle is on a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the New York Yankees.

Pitcher Tommy Kahnle ranks second on the New York Yankees roster with 10 holds

Tommy Kahnle of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium

Tommy Kahle is known to be loud and animated both on and off the field. He wears his heart on his sleeve. On a few occasions this year we have seen him take out his frustrations in the dugout.

The middle reliever has a 1-1 record and a 2.13 ERA after 27 games. He has held opposing hitters to a .184 batting average and has an impressive .99 WHIP over 25.1 innings. Kahle ranks second in the Yankees roster with 10 holds and also has 2 saves.

Prior to joining the Yankees, the veteran pitcher had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies.

This season is turning out to be one of Kahnle's finest over a nine-year MLB career. Whatever Kahle is doing off the field, it seems to be working.