Aaron Judge's return to the field can't come soon enough for a New York Yankees team that is watching their season slowly slip away.

The Bronx Bombers have been without their captain and star player since June 3rd. Judge suffered a torn ligament in his right big toe against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has missed 38 games. It is no coincidence that the Yankees' drop in offensive output has coincided directly with Judge's absence.

The Yankees have been tight-lipped about when Judge could return, but there has been some progress in the previous week. Judge was seen taking batting practice, running the bases and doing drills this week.

As per a recent article in the New York Post, the 31-year-old spoke about his progress, a possible return date and playing through the pain.

"It’s not gonna be pain-free, but as close to manageable as we can get it," said Judge

Judge did not provide an exact timeline for his return but added that he is hoping to play in the outfield.

The Yankees have averaged just 3.78 runs since Judge's injury. Prior to June 4th, they were averaging 4.72 runs per game.

Last season, Aaron Judge was instrumental in the Yankees winning 99 games and making it all the way to the American League Championship Series.

Judge was responsible for 24% of the team's home runs and 16.5% of the team's total runs in 2022. In what was considered one of the greatest seasons in the history of the MLB, Judge went on to break Roger Maris' single-season AL home run record. He ranked first in the league in home runs (62), RBIs (131), runs (133) and OPS (1.111).

The outfielder was rewarded for his exceptional season by being voted the AL MVP. A few months later, the Yankees felt he was worth a colossal nine-year, $360 million deal.

The Yankees face a difficult stretch of games with the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays up next. They will hope to have their leader back on the field as soon as possible.

