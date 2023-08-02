New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that the players must take responsibility for the team's current predicament in the MLB.

The Yankees recorded their third defeat of the week in as many days after falling 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of their series. While some reporters asked for Judge's thoughts about the front office not making any major moves on trade deadline day, the slugger preferred to talk about the players they do have in the dressing room.

Judge has played only two games since his return from injury but has failed to make a major impact on the team so far. Having started the season in red-hot form, fans were desperate to have Judge back in action after missing almost two months due to a toe injury suffered in early June.

However, in the two games he's played since, he has failed to replicate his earlier form and looks like he needs some time to get back to his best.

On the other hand, the Yankees front office has shown their indecisiveness in whether to be buyers or sellers ahead of this year's trade deadline. With the deadline already gone, the New York club only made a couple of minor league moves, prompting questions from reporters about whether they could have done more.

When asked about his opinion on the matter after the game, Judge instead focused on the players they currently do have and their failure to perform which has them where they are now:

"It's on us as players. We're fully capable with the guys we've got in this room to go out there and compete on a daily basis".

The Yankees fail to make major trade moves amidst Aaron Judge's return to action

With the MLB trade deadline come and gone for the season, the New York Yankees have made only a couple of minor league moves as the struggles continue in the league.

Just hours before the deadline, the Yankees acquired minor league reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox and right-hander Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Juan Carela, another minor league talent and cash considerations.

However, with Aaron Judge back in action, they have a chance to show their potential with the considerable players they already have on their roster.