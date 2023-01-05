New York Yankees ace and his wife welcome their second child with an adorable video

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy Crawford announced the arrival of their newborn with an adorable video on Instagram. Their pregnancy announcement was back in September, ahead of the playoffs.

The pair have named their second child Everett, who was born on the second day of 2023.

"Meet Everett, the newest love of our lives." - Amy Crawford

In the video, Gerrit and Amy's two-year-old son and now big brother, Caden is seen cuddling with the newborn. Also, Everett is snugly wrapped in a light and breathable swaddle, which is melting everybody's hearts.

New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Amy Crawford enjoyed the taste of parenthood for the first time in 2021

Gerrit Cole with his wife at Yankee Stadium on Yankee Family Day; Gerrit and Amy's son Caden (inset)

Gerrit Cole wed Amy Crawford on November 12, 2016, following several years of dating.

On December 18, 2019, Gerrit inked a $324 million contract with the New York Yankees for nine years. Just a month after the historic contract, Amy and Gerrit announced their first pregnancy.

Caden, the couple's first child, was born on June 30, 2020, and interestingly, Gerrit's debut pitch with the Yankees came on the same day.

"Caden arrived just in time to see Opening Day and his dad’s first start as a Yankee. Definitely did not anticipate that, but I love that our son gets to be a part of this memory for us. It all feels sweeter getting to share it with him," wrote Amy while revealing Caden's face on Instagram.

The Cole family has grown with the arrival of Everett. Unquestionably, the infant is Gerrit and Amy's favorite New Year's present.

Who knows if Everett and Caden will follow in their father's footsteps and become MLB stars?

