New York Yankees announce roster for Mexico City exhibition games with several stars missing

The New York Yankees are going to play a spring exhibition game in Mexico against the Diablos. It's a pretty big series, but don't expect the Yankees to be at top strength. Even though they're getting really close to the beginning of the regular season, several players aren't even making the trip.

Most pitchers aren't making the trip, especially since a lot of them have wrapped up their activity in advance of their first regular season start. Several stars are also staying back to work on the side before the season begins in a few days. Who is making the trip?

New York Yankees who are going to Mexico City

Here is the full roster of pitchers that the Yankees are bringing down to Mexico:

LHP Clayton Andrews

LHP Victor Gonzalez

RHP Matt Keating

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

LHP Josh Maciejewski

RHP Alex Mauricio

LHP Anthony Misiewicz

RHP Jack Neely

RHP Dennis Santana

RHP Luis Serna

LHP Tanner Tully

RHP Duane Underwood Jr.

RHP Luis Velasquez

RHP Danny Watson

As mentioned, it's largely relievers and minor league players looking for more work, since Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman and others are already finished and ready for the regular season.

Catchers include Jose Trevino, a 2022 Platinum Glove winner, and Carlos Narvaez. J.C. Escarra and Jesus Rodriguez will also join them. Of the infielders, only Anthony Volpe is expected to make the starting lineup. He'll be joined by:

Max Burt

Jordan Groshans

Jared Serna

Kevin Smith

Anthony Volpe is heading to Mexico City with the New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton headlines the outfielders, with perhaps Greg Allen being the only other who might make the MLB roster:

Cole Gabrielson

Oscar Gonzalez

Nelson Medina

Grant Richardson

Oswaldo Cabrera and Jose Rojas will also be joining them as utility players to fill out the roster. They will face Trevor Bauer, who is in search of an MLB contract, but he won't get to face the Yankees at full strength.

Juan Soto, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Alex Verdugo and others will remain back in the United States before March 28's Opening Day matchup with the Houston Astros.

