New York Yankees youngster Anthony Volpe praised Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the league's best third baseman in a resounding endorsement.

As stated in a tweet by Talkin' Yanks Volpe said:

"I think he's the best in the league there."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin Yanks Tweet

Kiner-Falefa's signing during the offseason was a calculated move that offered a temporary fix while waiting for prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza to develop.

Since making his professional debut with the Texas Rangers in 2018, Kiner-Falefa has earned his stripes in a variety of positions thanks to his multifaceted skills. He has moved easily from catcher to infielder.

Notably, he has demonstrated his skill at third base, winning a Gold Glove award in 2020, as well as his versatility in brief appearances at other positions.

The impact that Kiner-Falefa has had on the Yankees and the league is highlighted by Volpe's claim of his superiority.

As Volpe and Peraza continue to hone their abilities, Kiner-Falefa's guidance and outstanding performance serve as a role model for the budding athletes, reaffirming his status as a key player in the Yankees' aspiration for victory.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's MLB career

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, also known as "IKF," has made a name for himself in Major League Baseball and is currently sporting the pinstripes of the New York Yankees.

Kiner-Falefa was born and raised in Hawaii, and his journey to the grand stages of the MLB is nothing short of inspirational. He was honing his craft at the Mid-Pacific Institute in Honolulu when scouts noticed his talent, which led to the Texas Rangers selecting him in the 2013 MLB draft.

He finally entered the major leagues in April 2018 after years of hard work in the Rangers' minor league system.

Particularly noteworthy is Kiner-Falefa's outstanding defense, which helped him win the coveted American League Gold Glove Award for third base in 2020.

He made contributions off the field as well, becoming the Rangers' statistical batting leader in 2020 and 2021.

Before the 2022 season, destiny took an unexpected turn and sent Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Minnesota Twins, only for him to be quickly traded to the Yankees in a multi-player deal.