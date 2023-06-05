New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge recently revealed his secret obsession with popstar Taylor Swift. In a recent interview, Judge revealed his love for the pop icon and said that for him, Swift is always "on base."

When asked if Taylor is on/off base for him, Judge said:

"Oh yeah, that's on base. I was early on Taylor Swift fan when she was a little more country. We'll hide those songs that I like. Some of her new stuff like when brushing your teeth, getting ready for the day. "A Little Bad Blood," "22."

It seems not only Judge but other Yankees stars also love Taylor. When asked if he ever went to the Eras tour, Judge replied:

"I didn't. My couple of teammates did. I had family in town. Everybody else went I think Rizzo grabbed a couple of t-shirts and sweatshirts. He was grabbing all the merchandise man. He was killing it."

Watch:

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is keeping her very busy. She recently performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The singer didn't let the rain interfere with her performance, even though it was pouring when she was on stage. On social media, Taylor shared numerous images from her performance.

Not only Aaron Judge but all Yankees stars love Swiftie

Yankees players recently published their cover of a Taylor Swift song. The Yankees' great players disclose their own favorites in a TikTok video, with Aaron Judge saying, "WOW."

The Yankees' standout power hitter Judge has been in incredible form in the 2023 season, but unfortunately, he was unable to participate in Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Judge missed this game because of an injury he picked up in the last one, which took place on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Judge injured his right toe after a spectacular running catch he made in right field during the eighth inning.

