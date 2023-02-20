The New York Yankees are expected to win, or at least compete for, a World Series trophy every season, and Aaron Judge knows this. Now, as the captain of the team, the responsibility for getting the team there lies with him. Rather fairly or unfairly, the team's success will be directly tied to Judge's legacy in the sport.

The Yankees are the most popular, historic, and successful franchise in MLB history. 13 years without a World Series is not a drought that most fan bases would even notice, let alone bemoan. However, any year that the Yankees don't end the season with a championship will be regarded as a failure.

Judge was asked about his tenure with the Yankees having yet to result in a title, and responded quite candidly.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "It bothers me. I think it bothers the group as well. Every year that we don't finish what we started, it wears on us in different ways."



This is the perfect response that the team and its fan base want to hear from their leader. Judge is coming off a phenomenal individual season, but the playoff defeat still stings. Making it to the American League Championship Series only to be swept by the Houston Astros is not the ending they envisioned. Knowing that they are not satisfied with the result is a great comfort to passionate fans.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are poised to be contenders in 2023, but there are significant hurdles

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have assembled a tremendous roster of excellent top-end players with solid depth across the board. The AL East is looking to be one of the most competitive once again, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays both looking strong. The Astros are, of course, still the team to beat in the AL.

The New York Yankees will need their trio of sluggers to be at their best this season and provide a consistently excellent offense.

"Stanton. Judge. Rizzo." - SNY Yankees

Aaron Judge proved how dominant he could be in 2022, with a historic offensive season. However, when it came down to it, it still wasn't enough to lead his team past the Astros.

Coming off a World Series win, the Houston Astros have no interest in giving up their crown without one heck of a fight.

"We've built a legacy. Now, let's cement the dynasty" - Houston Astros

2023 will be a legacy season for New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge as he looks to etch his name into the history books.

