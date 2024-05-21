New York Yankees' competitive spirit powering League-leading era? Aaron Judge opens up on starting rotation's internal battle

The New York Yankees are playing well this season. They are leading the American League East Table with a record of 33-16. They boast a dominant batting order and have an effective pitching staff. But what makes them different from the other teams is their competitive spirit.

The Star outfielder of the Yankees, Aaron Judge, has shared a unique perspective within the team. He has said that there is healthy competition between the starting pitchers. This internal battle, which is fueled by everyone’s desire to win, gives the Yankees strength to go fight for the championship.

“It’s good that we have those guys… You know without Gerret, he’s the best pitcher in the game.... It's been incredible to watch them do their thing, each one of them is trying to outdo the other," said Aaron Judge in a post-game interview on Monday.

The numbers back up Judge’s comments. The New York Yankees are leading the American League East Table with a stellar ERA of 2.86, followed by the team's Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. They have played a total of 49 games this season and have won 33 of them.

The competitive spirit of the players gives good results on the field. The starting pitchers like Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes and Calrke Schmidt are performing really well. Leading the group is Luis Gil, who has an ERA of 2.39. He has struck out 62 hitters till now and has an ERA of 2.39. Following him is Clarke Schmidt, who has an ERA of 2.49. He has struck out 55 players till now.

Carlos Rodon has the most wins this season with 5. He boasts an ERA of 3.27 and a WHIP of 1.20. Then Nestor Cortes has struck out 57 players and has an ERA of 3.56. Lastly, Marcus Stroman, who showed his dominant performance in the last game against the Mariners, has his ERA lowered to 3.05 from 3.33. He has struck out 48 players this season.

Aaron Judge himself has been playing very well this season. He has hit 13 home runs till now and has an RBI of 32. He also boasts a batting average of .271 with a .988 OPS. His offense has also helped the Yankees, along with the pitchers.

Aaron Judge wins the title for the AL Player for the Week

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge is on fire. He was awarded the title of the American League Player of the Week for last week on Monday.

Last week in just six games, the slugger has been batting .500 with three home runs and five doubles. He has also hit three homers and had five walks. This was the 10th AL Player of the Week title for Judge. He last won the title two times, back in 2023.

In the last seven days, he had been on the plate seven times and made 10 hits. Judge, with his dominant form, is solidifying his place among the elite players.

