The New York Yankees have long been perceived as a team that would rather buy talent than develop it. Whether it's pursuing free agents or trading prospects for big-money stars, the Yankees aren't known as a team that plays "the kids."

Yet, it's not like the Yankees' minor-league system is bereft of talent. New York boasts a number of tantalizing prospects in both the infield and outfield.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ I’m starting to talk myself into Oswaldo Cabrera getting a chance to be the starting LF next year, a lotta people sleeping on him I’m starting to talk myself into Oswaldo Cabrera getting a chance to be the starting LF next year, a lotta people sleeping on him

With the free-agency period cooling off as most of the top names have come off the board, several Yankees sources have taken a look inward to see what players "down on the farm" could make an impact in the big leagues. Of course, Yankees fans had their own opinions on the matter.

The New York Yankees' shortstop position has been a glaring hole for several seasons since Derek Jeter retired following the 2014 season.

Granted, the Hall of Famer is a tough act to follow, having been a rock at the position for the better part of two decades. But since Jeter hung up the pinstripes, shortstop has been a revolving door at Yankee Stadium. Will Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza get a chance to put their stamp on the position?

GOTHAM @Vertical_Gotham @YESNetwork @boblorenz @JackCurryYES @RealMichaelKay Definitely Peraza at short (better fielder) and give Volpe to eventually win the 3rd base job. @YESNetwork @boblorenz @JackCurryYES @RealMichaelKay Definitely Peraza at short (better fielder) and give Volpe to eventually win the 3rd base job.

Cabrera is an intriguing prospect. He played 44 regular-season games in the big leagues in 2022, hitting .247 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. While those numbers aren't exactly eye-popping, many followers of the Yankees – including former outfielder Nick Swisher – are very high on the young outfielder.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Oswaldo’s Cabrera’s overall presence had Nick Swisher excited about him three years ago Oswaldo’s Cabrera’s overall presence had Nick Swisher excited about him three years ago https://t.co/UorNiG0IME

Michael Giganti @MichaelGiganti @TalkinYanks Swish got me fired up to see Oswaldo play in ‘23 @TalkinYanks Swish got me fired up to see Oswaldo play in ‘23

In what could be quite a twist, some Yankees fans are endorsing a full-on youth movement in 2023 and beyond. They want the franchise to reverse course on signing big names in order to develop and play its own homegrown talent.

Who will be the New York Yankees' next homegrown star?

Jasson Dominguez of the American League rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the 2022 SiriusXM Futures Game.

Like Cabrera, Peraza also saw time with the New York Yankees in 2022. He came up and hit .306 in 18 regular-season games while also seeing some time in the playoffs. Peraza also carved out a slight bit of postseason playing time.

Many New York fans, however, believe that two players yet to be called up, Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez, will break the Yankees' recent streak of poor position player development.

Volpe is widely regarded as a top 10 prospect in all of baseball. He may end up battling Cabrera for the starting shortstop position this spring if New York does not address the position through free agency or trade.

Dominguez, a hulking outfielder in the mold of Aaron Judge, is expected to make his Yankee Stadium debut at some point in 2023. He has hit 21 home runs with 78 RBIs over two minor league seasons.

Poll : 0 votes