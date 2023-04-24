New York Yankees fans are not the type of people who keep their opinions under their ballcaps. They'll let you know when they are winning, and you better believe you'll know it when they're losing.
In that spirit, Yankees fans were straight out asked why they thought the team's offense was struggling this season. The answers ranged from the obvious to the conspiratorial. One thing is for sure, there are many members of Yankee Nation who think they could do a better job than manager Aaron Boone or general manager Brian Cashman.
New York Yankees fans keyed in on a number of points that many have made well known already. The Yankees are holding on to a number of light-hitting veterans that are well past their prime, such as Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks, at the cost of getting playing time to most of their highly-regarded prospects.
The Yankees lineup is also rather one-dimensional, relying on the home run rather than making contact and manufacturing runs. While Anthony Rizzo is off to a hot start, 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge is well off his pace of 62 home runs, 131 RBIs and a .311 batting average.
Of course, when players don't produce, much of the laser-focused angst focuses on leadership. Yankees fans have long wanted to see Cashman shown the door, and most would like to see a change from Boone on the field as well. When a 27-time World Series championship squad hasn't won a title since 2009, fans tend to blame the braintrust.
There's also something to be said for the lineup itself just not being up to snuff. The 2023 New York Yankees aren't reminding anyone of the "Murderer's Row" teams of the late 1920s, the Roger Maris/Mickey Mantle squads of the early 1960s or the Derek Jeter heyday of the turn of the century.
The famed "Moneyball" tactics of the Oakland Athletics – before that organization was stripped to the studs – aren't generally thought of in relation to the Yankees. However, at least one fan believes New York needs to just "grip it and rip it" rather than making lineup decisions based on what the PC tells them.
New York Yankees hanging in there despite hitting woes
Despite the hitting woes, the New York Yankees are 13-9 and hanging in the midst of the American League East standings.