The New York Yankees will be without another key player with Jimmy Cordero suspended for the remainder of the season. The reliever is facing a lengthy suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

The news was announced Wednesday by Rob Manfred after Cordero agreed to the terms. He will miss the entire regular season and postseason (if the Yankees qualify) and will not earn a salary for the remainder of the year.

The New York Yankees came out with a statement shortly after the news, stating that they are "fully supportive" of the MLB's process. One Yankees fan is calling for the club to go a step further.

Addison @YankeeWRLD The Yankees have an opportunity to show that they actually give a shit about the domestic violence policy by DFA’ing that fucking loser immediately



"The Yankees have an opportunity to show that they actually give a s*** about the domestic violence policy by DFA’ing that f****** loser immediately. Actions speak louder than the statement they put out, just cut ties with him now" - Addison

The fan's tweet calls for a significantly harsher punishment for the 31-year-old player.

Cordero previously had stints in the MLB with the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox.

He signed a minor league deal with the Yankees prior to the 2022 season and spent last year with the club's triple-AAA affiliate the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. He had a solid year finishing with a 2.09 ERA over 38.2 innings.

Jimmy Cordero has worked his way up the New York Yankees ranks over the last two seasons

Jimmy Cordero of the New York Yankees pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium

This season, manager Aaron Boone has called on Jimmy Cordero frequently.

The Dominican made his season debut versus the San Francisco Giants on April 1 and has steadily worked his way to becoming a regular.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy, per @JonHeyman Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy, per @JonHeyman https://t.co/OPGmVmfbkp

"Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy, per @JonHeyman" - Talkin' Yanks

This season, he has a 3.86 ERA over 31 games. He is averaging over a strikeout per inning and has a solid 1.07 WHIP.

Boone also trusted the righty pitcher to start a game versus the Toronto Blue Jays on April 22.

Cordero will not be counted toward the 40-man roster, allowing the Yankees to fill the position with a replacement.

