New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has penciled light-hitting Willie Calhoun's name into the team's lineup for Tuesday's game, and fans are facepalming in unison.
Calhoun has hit just .136 with a .390 OPS in 24 plate appearances with the team this season. Hardly a remedy for a lineup that had to scramble late to put a single run on the board in two straight games.
However, Boone defended the 28-year-old journeyman, telling reporters:
"There's no doubt in my mind that Willie Calhoun can bang and is going to hit."
For the second-straight game, the New York Yankees were nearly shut out before squeaking out a lone run in the ninth inning of Monday's 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins. The team has scored six runs in total over their last four games, resulting in three losses and one win.
The Yankees are 13-10 after Monday's loss and sit in fourth place in the ultra-competitive American League East. While New York is seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and their MLB-best 20-3 record, the Yankees are just 1-1/2 games out of last place in the division.
Fans have grown tired of Aaron Boone's rhetoric as the team continues to slide.
In seven MLB seasons, Calhoun has been a career .237 hitter. In over 264 major-league games, he has hit just 32 home runs and collected 105 RBIs. Not exactly "bang" type of numbers.
Aaron Boone does have some scant defenders who, acknowledging the run of New York Yankees injuries, shrug and ask the question, "Who is he supposed to put in the lineup?"
Aaron Boone has been the manager of the New York Yankees since 2018. He has a 440-291 record in his time at the helm. That's an impressive record for most managers, but in the Bronx, it doesn't mean much without a World Series championship.
For an organization with 27 World Series titles to its name, the Yankees have not won a championship since 2009. It's the longest drought for New York since their 1979-1996 streak. With every loss, that last championship creeps further away, and the seat gets a little hotter for the manager.
How much longer does Aaron Boone have with the New York Yankees?
Boone has two 100-win seasons to his name as Yankees manager, and New York came up just one victory short with 99 wins in 2022. However, the Bronx Bombers have not gone to the World Series since Boone took over as manager. They've made it to the American League Championship Series twice but lost to the Houston Astros on both occasions.