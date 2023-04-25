New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has penciled light-hitting Willie Calhoun's name into the team's lineup for Tuesday's game, and fans are facepalming in unison.

Calhoun has hit just .136 with a .390 OPS in 24 plate appearances with the team this season. Hardly a remedy for a lineup that had to scramble late to put a single run on the board in two straight games.

However, Boone defended the 28-year-old journeyman, telling reporters:

"There's no doubt in my mind that Willie Calhoun can bang and is going to hit."

For the second-straight game, the New York Yankees were nearly shut out before squeaking out a lone run in the ninth inning of Monday's 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins. The team has scored six runs in total over their last four games, resulting in three losses and one win.

The Yankees are 13-10 after Monday's loss and sit in fourth place in the ultra-competitive American League East. While New York is seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and their MLB-best 20-3 record, the Yankees are just 1-1/2 games out of last place in the division.

Fans have grown tired of Aaron Boone's rhetoric as the team continues to slide.

Cory Nidoh @Cory_Nidoh @TalkinYanks How many times is he going to have to try and convince himself that some of these guys can “bang and going to hit”.? Has he seen Calhoun’s resume as a big leaguer? @TalkinYanks How many times is he going to have to try and convince himself that some of these guys can “bang and going to hit”.? Has he seen Calhoun’s resume as a big leaguer?

nycpitt @pitnyysznn @TalkinYanks we are trying to win the world series but have guys like willie calhoun and cordero playing .. @TalkinYanks we are trying to win the world series but have guys like willie calhoun and cordero playing ..

In seven MLB seasons, Calhoun has been a career .237 hitter. In over 264 major-league games, he has hit just 32 home runs and collected 105 RBIs. Not exactly "bang" type of numbers.

Aaron Boone does have some scant defenders who, acknowledging the run of New York Yankees injuries, shrug and ask the question, "Who is he supposed to put in the lineup?"

Conor Maguire @cmaguire2008 @TalkinYanks Who’s the better option right now? Some of these scrubs gotta play. Need 9 men. @TalkinYanks Who’s the better option right now? Some of these scrubs gotta play. Need 9 men.

Joe @knicks2028 @TalkinYanks boone being forced to play 1-2 of IKF, Franchy, Hicks, or Calhoun every night is a major roster construction issue @TalkinYanks boone being forced to play 1-2 of IKF, Franchy, Hicks, or Calhoun every night is a major roster construction issue

Nestor’s Apple 🍎 @appleofnestor @TalkinYanks People don’t want to hear this, especially me because I love the kid, but Cabrera has a 38 wRC+ and -0.2 fWAR and Cordero has cooled considerably. Bader isn’t back yet. Hicks is awful. There aren’t much better options right now, sadly. @TalkinYanks People don’t want to hear this, especially me because I love the kid, but Cabrera has a 38 wRC+ and -0.2 fWAR and Cordero has cooled considerably. Bader isn’t back yet. Hicks is awful. There aren’t much better options right now, sadly.

Aaron Boone has been the manager of the New York Yankees since 2018. He has a 440-291 record in his time at the helm. That's an impressive record for most managers, but in the Bronx, it doesn't mean much without a World Series championship.

For an organization with 27 World Series titles to its name, the Yankees have not won a championship since 2009. It's the longest drought for New York since their 1979-1996 streak. With every loss, that last championship creeps further away, and the seat gets a little hotter for the manager.

John Patrick @ItsJPQ @TalkinYanks I cannot believe for the life of me that this man went from a middling playing career to the broadcast booth to the New York Yankees manager. Not one day of experience. Unbelievable. @TalkinYanks I cannot believe for the life of me that this man went from a middling playing career to the broadcast booth to the New York Yankees manager. Not one day of experience. Unbelievable.

Its Ya Boi Eddy @edsexy_13 @TalkinYanks It has been so frustrating to watch Boone give all these opportunities for players who have “some hope” it hasn’t worked. It’s not working. And they have proved him wrong every sing time! @TalkinYanks It has been so frustrating to watch Boone give all these opportunities for players who have “some hope” it hasn’t worked. It’s not working. And they have proved him wrong every sing time!

How much longer does Aaron Boone have with the New York Yankees?

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound

Boone has two 100-win seasons to his name as Yankees manager, and New York came up just one victory short with 99 wins in 2022. However, the Bronx Bombers have not gone to the World Series since Boone took over as manager. They've made it to the American League Championship Series twice but lost to the Houston Astros on both occasions.

