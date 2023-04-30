The New York Yankees sunk into a last-place tie with the Boston Red Sox at the bottom of the American League East.
Just one game over .500 at 15-14 after Sunday's 15-2 dismemberment at the hands of the Texas Rangers, Yankee Nation's frustrations have hit a fever pitch. The team has lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games.
New York is on pace to finish with its worst record since going 84-78 in 2016, the second-to-last season of manager Joe Girardi's 10-year run at the helm.
The New York Yankees lineup is in shambles due to injuries. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is the only player in the lineup featuring a batting average above .250 as the team leaves Texas having lost three of four games to the AL West-leading Rangers.
The current Yankees lineup reads like that of something the Colorado Rockies or Kansas City Royals would be forced to trot out on the field. While injuries have mounted, Yankee fans are placing the blame squarely at the feet of general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.
Texas had a three-game losing streak of its own heading into Thursday's series opener. While the Yankees beat the Rangers that night, the hosts outscored New York 22-4 in winning the next three games.
The Rangers tore open a festering wound that is the state of the New York Yankees pitching staff. While normally reliable starting pitcher Nestor Cortes was torched for seven earned runs in 4-2/3 innings, it was New York's shallow bullpen that gave up another eight earned runs over 3-1/3 innings of relief.
The Yankees' roster overall was constructed like a paper tiger. After several key injuries hit the team, New Yorkers saw first-hand the deplorable state of the team's soft white underbelly.
While most fans want Boone and Cashman gone, some defend the current Yankees skipper. After all, he's just playing the hand that Cashman dealt him.
A tremendously small minority stuck by Cashman, saying that Boone should be able to get much more out of what he's been given to lead.
New York Yankees return home to face Cleveland
The New York Yankees return home Monday for a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. However, next weekend, the team travels to Florida to face the best team in MLB: the Tampa Bay Rays.