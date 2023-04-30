The New York Yankees sunk into a last-place tie with the Boston Red Sox at the bottom of the American League East.

Just one game over .500 at 15-14 after Sunday's 15-2 dismemberment at the hands of the Texas Rangers, Yankee Nation's frustrations have hit a fever pitch. The team has lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

New York is on pace to finish with its worst record since going 84-78 in 2016, the second-to-last season of manager Joe Girardi's 10-year run at the helm.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The only Rangers game we're gonna choose to acknowledge The only Rangers game we're gonna choose to acknowledge https://t.co/zeMfWVwJMD

The New York Yankees lineup is in shambles due to injuries. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is the only player in the lineup featuring a batting average above .250 as the team leaves Texas having lost three of four games to the AL West-leading Rangers.

The current Yankees lineup reads like that of something the Colorado Rockies or Kansas City Royals would be forced to trot out on the field. While injuries have mounted, Yankee fans are placing the blame squarely at the feet of general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

Joyce Maalem @JoyceMaalem @NY_EvilEmpire Two things need to change very soon----one is Cashman and the other is Boone. This game was an embarrassment to Yankees fans. @NY_EvilEmpire Two things need to change very soon----one is Cashman and the other is Boone. This game was an embarrassment to Yankees fans.

"We were close"

"We'll get em next time"

"Still had 100 win season"

"27 rings!" @YankeeWRLD Honestly might be better to rip the band-aid off and have a terrible season so they can finally get rid of Cashman and Boone. I'm tired of the excuses at the end of every year."We were close""We'll get em next time""Still had 100 win season""27 rings!" @YankeeWRLD Honestly might be better to rip the band-aid off and have a terrible season so they can finally get rid of Cashman and Boone. I'm tired of the excuses at the end of every year."We were close""We'll get em next time""Still had 100 win season""27 rings!"

Yes @Yes51932986 @TalkinYanks We aren’t winning 28 until Boone, Cashman and Hicks are on the moon. @TalkinYanks We aren’t winning 28 until Boone, Cashman and Hicks are on the moon.

Texas had a three-game losing streak of its own heading into Thursday's series opener. While the Yankees beat the Rangers that night, the hosts outscored New York 22-4 in winning the next three games.

The Rangers tore open a festering wound that is the state of the New York Yankees pitching staff. While normally reliable starting pitcher Nestor Cortes was torched for seven earned runs in 4-2/3 innings, it was New York's shallow bullpen that gave up another eight earned runs over 3-1/3 innings of relief.

The Yankees' roster overall was constructed like a paper tiger. After several key injuries hit the team, New Yorkers saw first-hand the deplorable state of the team's soft white underbelly.

Tom Sciolino @SciolinoTom @BrandonTierney There unwatchable with him. Is Hal watching this garbage! George wouldn't stand for this shit. Cashman and Boone would be gone! @BrandonTierney There unwatchable with him. Is Hal watching this garbage! George wouldn't stand for this shit. Cashman and Boone would be gone!

Frankie Rosa 🌹 @FrancoPicasso12 The @Yankees need to lose 90-100 games for us to finally get rid of Cashman and Boone. I’m hoping it happens. The @Yankees need to lose 90-100 games for us to finally get rid of Cashman and Boone. I’m hoping it happens.

While most fans want Boone and Cashman gone, some defend the current Yankees skipper. After all, he's just playing the hand that Cashman dealt him.

Spud Springer @SpudSpringer @SlamCentralNYY Can’t blame Boone. The fish stinks from the head. This is all on Hal and Cashman. In that order. @SlamCentralNYY Can’t blame Boone. The fish stinks from the head. This is all on Hal and Cashman. In that order.

Marco Deodato @MarcoDeodato2 @BrandonTierney BT, right there with you. People want to call and complain about Boone. This is a Brian Cashman problem and it has been for a long time. If the Rangers and Knicks weren’t in prominent playoff pushes, Cashman would be getting hammered non stop every day. @BrandonTierney BT, right there with you. People want to call and complain about Boone. This is a Brian Cashman problem and it has been for a long time. If the Rangers and Knicks weren’t in prominent playoff pushes, Cashman would be getting hammered non stop every day.

Biff Tannen @FrankSm64361202 So lemme guess its boones fault right...its on Cashman if anything Its his team boone just manages it ...not on him at all!!! Lay off boonie hes a good dude So lemme guess its boones fault right...its on Cashman if anything Its his team boone just manages it ...not on him at all!!! Lay off boonie hes a good dude

A tremendously small minority stuck by Cashman, saying that Boone should be able to get much more out of what he's been given to lead.

DM814 @DaveMan814 @BryanHoch Stop blaming Cashman. The team has quit on Boone. These guys are major league baseball players. His job is to get them ready to compete which he is failing at it. Please fire him now! @BryanHoch Stop blaming Cashman. The team has quit on Boone. These guys are major league baseball players. His job is to get them ready to compete which he is failing at it. Please fire him now!

New York Yankees return home to face Cleveland

Albert Abreu #84 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers

The New York Yankees return home Monday for a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. However, next weekend, the team travels to Florida to face the best team in MLB: the Tampa Bay Rays.

