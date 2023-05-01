The New York Yankees made the long-awaited news official Monday: outfielder Aaron Judge is going on the 10-day injured list due to a right hip strain.

Judge hurt his hip during an awkward slide into third base on a curious steal attempt on April 26. The New York Yankees were already up 5-0 on their way to a 12-6 victory against the Minnesota Twins in the series finale between the clubs.

After his second at-bat against the Texas Rangers the next night, Judge came out of the game. Many fans initially feared a hand/wrist injury due to the slide, but news later broke that it was his right hip that was ailing.

Judge's IL placement was made retroactive to April 28, the day after his two-strikeout appearance against the Rangers.

New York Yankees @Yankees Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 4/28) with a right hip strain.

• Recalled INF/OF Franchy Cordero (#33) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:• Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 4/28) with a right hip strain.• Recalled INF/OF Franchy Cordero (#33) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

An MRI on Aaron Judge's hip over the weekend ruled out any structural damage. But he was already scratched from the lineup against the Guardians, which would have made it four games he had missed.

Regarding Aaron Judge's MRI, Boone told the New York Post:

"I think the news we got — you always go in nervous of what you’re going to hear and what you’re going to find. Yeah, I think in the grand scheme of things and the big picture, we do feel like we got good news on it. But that said, we want to make sure we’re doing right by him and by us."

However, after Judge missed Monday's batting practice, the New York Yankees made the dreaded move.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters over the weekend that Aaron Judge's hip was feeling better and that he was expected to take batting practice prior to the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

However, that plan was nixed Monday afternoon, with his placement on the IL coming a couple hours later.

With Judge going on the IL, the Yankees have recalled first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. News that Cordero's light-hitting bat will be replacing Judge's war hammer is not appealing to New Yorkers in any way. Cordero was batting just .151 over 18 games before his demotion.

Some New York Yankees fans took the opportunity of Aaron Judge's absence to bash general manager Brian Cashman. Judge will be out for the Guardians series, as well as a crucial three-game showdown at the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

New York Yankees need a healthy Aaron Judge back ASAP

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees throws before the game against the Texas Rangers

Judge wasn't having the best start to the season with a .261 batting average and six home runs in 26 games. However, the Yankees can ill afford to lose the 2022 American League MVP for an extended period.

