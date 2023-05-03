New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman met with the media Wednesday to face questions about the team's lagging start.

The Yankees began the day in the basement of the American League East with a 16-15 record. While there are a few divisions in which one game over .500 would have a squad just off the lead pace, New York plays in one of the most competitive groups in MLB.

He attempted to strike an optimistic tone with regard to the status of a team that finds itself 8.5 games out of first place prior to the day's games. He said:

"Don't give up on us. Don't count us out... It's a championship caliber operation."

With the New York Yankees not having won a championship since 2009, an overwhelming number of the team's fans taunted and mocked Brian Cashman's comments. The Yankees have not even been to the World Series in 14 years, much less claimed a championship. In recent seasons, their path has been largely blocked by the Houston Astros.

Brian Cashman was named the New York Yankees' senior vice president and general manager in February 1998. New York won the World Series in each of his three seasons in command. But since 2000, the team has only played for the MLB championship three times and won just once.

While many ballclubs would love three World Series appearances and one title this century, that's nowhere near good enough for supporters of the 27-time champions.

Fans took particular note of Cashman calling the Yankees a "championship caliber" organization. Cashman made the statement without a hint of irony, despite the fact that the team is currently dependent on such underwhelming players.

Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jose Trevino, and Jake Bauers are all currently at least part-time starters due to a rash of injuries that came after a disappointing offseason of player acquisitions.

Bill Shepherd... @MyGSDogHavoK



“Championship Calibre Organization” Not with Cashman they aren’t. It’s as empty and false as “The Yankees are a fully operational Death Star”



Many teams might not mind being 16-15 so far considering all the adversity that the New York Yankees have faced. However, Yankee Nation is far from the most patient fanbase in baseball. To them, Brian Cashman has driven the organization into a wall.

New York Yankees have four titles during Brian Cashman's time as general manager

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a spring training game

Time will tell if Cashman's optimistic words about the Yankees will ring true, but it has been a long time since New Yorkers put much stock in anything he has said.

At just over .500, the Bombers square off against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6.

