Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa still has many would-be suitors this offseason, just don't count the New York Yankees as one of them. According to MLB Insider Michael Kay, the Yankees are "not in" on the young superstar.

"They are not in on Correa" - @RealMichaelKay on the Yankees interest in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa

It may come as a mild shock around the league that one of its traditionally biggest spenders is not interested in the services of the 28-year-old superstar. However, the Yankees did just invest $360 million over nine years in heavy-hitting outfielder Aaron Judge.

Re-signing Judge did have many New York fans breathing a collective sigh of relief. However, there is still a strong feeling that the Yankees still have to bring in a big-name acquisition to combat the wheeling and dealing of the crosstown New York Mets. This was not lost on many members of Yankee Nation.

This offseason is trending like other offseasons in recent history. A lot of speculation but more of the same stagnancy. It's still very early in the process but it's definitely concerning with a lot of talent coming off the board.

Other Yankee fans took a more pragmatic approach to word that Correa is likely not coming to New York unless it is in a visiting uniform.

Two of the Yankees' top-three rated prospects, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, are shortstops. Some believe at least one may be packaged to the San Diego Padres in a deal for superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., as was also reported on Monday. Others feel that a move for a top-flight pitcher such as Carlos Rodon is a better call than attempting to sign Correa.

Well, what is the big move gonna be? Yanks should still get Rodon, but should do more as well. If Judge re-signed with an agreement that the organization will put together a better team than last, why not go all out? The Michael Kay Show @TMKSESPN "They are not in on Correa" - @RealMichaelKay on the #Yankees interest in the FA SS "They are not in on Correa" - @RealMichaelKay on the #Yankees interest in the FA SS Wahh wahhhhhhWell, what is the big move gonna be? Yanks should still get Rodon, but should do more as well. If Judge re-signed with an agreement that the organization will put together a better team than last, why not go all out? twitter.com/tmksespn/statu… Wahh wahhhhhh Well, what is the big move gonna be? Yanks should still get Rodon, but should do more as well. If Judge re-signed with an agreement that the organization will put together a better team than last, why not go all out? twitter.com/tmksespn/statu…

That's not to say some haven't just entirely given up on the days of the Yankees being a free-spending team.

If not Carlos Correa, then who?

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins runs back to the dugout

Fans of the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs -- teams reportedly still in on Carlos Correa -- are undoubtedly happy to hear the news coming out of New York.

Is there a bigger move coming from the Yankees though? As with most offseasons, the baseball world keeps one eye on the reports coming out of New York. But if not Correa, will there be another big name coming to the Bronx or will the Yankees stand pat after bringing Judge back home? Do they need to answer the Mets' signings with another big one of their own?

What do you think?

