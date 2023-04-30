Aaron Hicks can't seem to make a way out of the New York Yankees lineup even if he tries to. In Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers, Hicks was brought in to replace Jake Bauer, who was injured in the first innings after colliding with the left field fence.

Having taken the series opener, the Yanks have now lost two games in a row. They lost Saturday's game in a shutout 2-0 loss, with the lineup again heavily missing their captain Aaron Judge. Replacing Judge is a big task, however, manager Aaron Boone called up Triple-A Scranton graduate Jake Bauers to take up left field duties.

Unfortunately, for Bauers, he couldn't even take to the batter's box for an at-bat having been taken off the field after the end of the first. Trying to grab a flyball of Rangers' Adolis Garcia's hit, Bauers ran behind near the safety area and crashed head first into the wall, bruising his right knee in the process.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Hicks was then called upon to replace the injured rookie. He failed to make any significant contributions to the game with the bat, failing to convert in any of his at-bats. One of his plays in the field could have been further disaster for the Yankees had he collided with Isiah Kiner-Falefa while attempting to take a catch in left-center field with none of them calling for it.

Fans were perplexed at Hicks' addition to the game after repeated frustration at his performances.

Atom and Eve @AtomandEve_ @PlayoffTanaka_ Aaron Hicks should give a Ted Talk on how to maintain job security 🤣🤦‍♂️ @PlayoffTanaka_ Aaron Hicks should give a Ted Talk on how to maintain job security 🤣🤦‍♂️

Paige🐢 @_BattaGirl @TalkinYanks How long before we’re just the New York Hicksys @TalkinYanks How long before we’re just the New York Hicksys

Giovanni Rosello @LuckyGio2 @TalkinYanks I don’t understand how a player thats not even good, that also openly disrespected the coaching staff gets playing time. @TalkinYanks I don’t understand how a player thats not even good, that also openly disrespected the coaching staff gets playing time.

kyle @KyleField4 @TalkinYanks God fucking damnit it never ends @TalkinYanks God fucking damnit it never ends

Joel Gillespie @JAGillespie90 @TalkinYanks They'd have a better chance with just two outfielders lol @TalkinYanks They'd have a better chance with just two outfielders lol

AricScott @arichheinert @TheJoc26 I'm not gonna lie, I trust IKF a lot more out there then Hicks at this point. Hicks is a liability the way he's playing right now. @TheJoc26 I'm not gonna lie, I trust IKF a lot more out there then Hicks at this point. Hicks is a liability the way he's playing right now.

How long will the Yankees persist with Aaron Hicks?

Batting 5-40 in the regular season with an average of .125 for a 33-year-old 'veteran' with ample experience is simply not good enough. The Yankees management has been pestered quite a lot by fans to trade Aaron Hicks away. But looking at the injuries the roster has suffered over the last few months, Hicks has been kept on as a necessary replacement. Time will tell if the Yanks let him go when the trade window opens.

Poll : 0 votes