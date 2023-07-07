The New York Yankees are recalling outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill outfielder Jake Bauers' place on the roster.
Bauers was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday after suffering a shoulder injury in a game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Cordero broke camp with the Yankees this spring, but was sent down to Triple-A on April 29.
New York Yankees fans are not exactly thrilled with Franchy Cordero being seen at Yankee Stadium once again. The seven-year veteran was hitting just .148 after a hot start, that saw him collect four home runs and 11 RBIs in the first few weeks of the season before going ice cold at the plate.
The New York Yankees are the fourth team of Franchy Cordero's career. The native of the Dominican Republic was originally signed by the San Diego Padres and debuted in 2017. He was traded to the Kansas City Royals during the 2020 season and then traded again to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2021 season.
After he was released by the Red Sox following the 2022 season, Franchy Cordero was picked up by the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason, but was released by the team prior to the end of 2023 spring training. The New York Yankees picked him up on the evening of the regular season and inserted into the big league roster.
Cordero recorded all four homers and 11 RBIs with the team in the first seven games of the season, becoming the first Yankees player to do so.
Franchy Cordero in Friday's lineup for New York Yankees
Cordero is in the Yankees' lineup for Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. He will look to come close to matching Bauers' statistics of seven homer and 19 RBIs with a .224 average in 49 games.
The Yankees enter the series at 48-40 on the season. New York is eight games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!