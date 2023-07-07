The New York Yankees are recalling outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill outfielder Jake Bauers' place on the roster.

Bauers was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday after suffering a shoulder injury in a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cordero broke camp with the Yankees this spring, but was sent down to Triple-A on April 29.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Cordero is presumably taking Jake Bauers' roster spot Franchy Cordero has a locker at Yankee Stadium, per @ChrisKirschner Cordero is presumably taking Jake Bauers' roster spot Franchy Cordero has a locker at Yankee Stadium, per @ChrisKirschner Cordero is presumably taking Jake Bauers' roster spot https://t.co/OHMoI6VXxP

New York Yankees fans are not exactly thrilled with Franchy Cordero being seen at Yankee Stadium once again. The seven-year veteran was hitting just .148 after a hot start, that saw him collect four home runs and 11 RBIs in the first few weeks of the season before going ice cold at the plate.

The New York Yankees are the fourth team of Franchy Cordero's career. The native of the Dominican Republic was originally signed by the San Diego Padres and debuted in 2017. He was traded to the Kansas City Royals during the 2020 season and then traded again to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2021 season.

Gaveler @GavelerHTH @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Okay this is getting ridiculous. Why is franchy the guy getting the call @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Okay this is getting ridiculous. Why is franchy the guy getting the call

The Right Handed Cashman’s @Giants9Yankees @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Franchy Cordero? Nothing against him personally, but it’s like they want to drive us crazy. He’s a below average OF and streaky hitter at best. Strikes out a ton. So he’ll fit right in there @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Franchy Cordero? Nothing against him personally, but it’s like they want to drive us crazy. He’s a below average OF and streaky hitter at best. Strikes out a ton. So he’ll fit right in there

Andrew @AndrewJano24 @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Imagine calling up this bum instead of Florial who has averaged 13 major league at bats over 4 seasons. Call up the proven bust instead of the prospect who has never been given a legitimate shot @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Imagine calling up this bum instead of Florial who has averaged 13 major league at bats over 4 seasons. Call up the proven bust instead of the prospect who has never been given a legitimate shot

After he was released by the Red Sox following the 2022 season, Franchy Cordero was picked up by the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason, but was released by the team prior to the end of 2023 spring training. The New York Yankees picked him up on the evening of the regular season and inserted into the big league roster.

Xanakin ✝️🇵🇷 @realxanakin @TalkinYanks

I seriously don’t see Cashman or Boone surviving this season…. They’ve tarnished this organization and wouldn’t ever be hired by any other professional baseball team. @ChrisKirschner Yes let’s keep signing vets that hardly produce, while the season dwindles away and we have studs in AAA.I seriously don’t see Cashman or Boone surviving this season…. They’ve tarnished this organization and wouldn’t ever be hired by any other professional baseball team. @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Yes let’s keep signing vets that hardly produce, while the season dwindles away and we have studs in AAA. I seriously don’t see Cashman or Boone surviving this season…. They’ve tarnished this organization and wouldn’t ever be hired by any other professional baseball team.

Hostile TSB @HostileTSB @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner And then Hal has the balls to go to the media saying “I don’t know why the fans are upset” this is the best move you can come up with after a blowout loss to the Os lmfaoo @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner And then Hal has the balls to go to the media saying “I don’t know why the fans are upset” this is the best move you can come up with after a blowout loss to the Os lmfaoo

Cordero recorded all four homers and 11 RBIs with the team in the first seven games of the season, becoming the first Yankees player to do so.

Spencer rouille @rouillespencer @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Don’t bring him up if your barely gonna play him tho and expect him to have to same results with barely any playing time @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Don’t bring him up if your barely gonna play him tho and expect him to have to same results with barely any playing time

Franchy Cordero in Friday's lineup for New York Yankees

Franchy Cordero #33 of the New York Yankees steps out of the cage during batting practice before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2023

Cordero is in the Yankees' lineup for Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. He will look to come close to matching Bauers' statistics of seven homer and 19 RBIs with a .224 average in 49 games.

The Yankees enter the series at 48-40 on the season. New York is eight games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

