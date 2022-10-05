New York Yankees fans divided after Gerrit Cole praises Nestor Cortes Jr. starting game one of the ALDS: “That’s the perfect mindset”, “You should expect to be the game 1 guy it’s what we paid you for”

With the postseason now days away, the New York Yankees have released who will start in the ALDS. To everyone's surprise, Gerrit Cole will not be starting game one, rather it will be Nestor Cortes Jr. instead. The Yankees could have decided on this for a number of reasons, including spacing in case the series goes the full five games.

MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Gerrit Cole on Nestor Cortes pitching game 1: “There’s certainly some merit to that. I just want to win. I’m not here to be the ‘Game 1 guy’ and be worried about that. I’m just here to do my job. Whatever they ask me to do.” Gerrit Cole on Nestor Cortes pitching game 1: “There’s certainly some merit to that. I just want to win. I’m not here to be the ‘Game 1 guy’ and be worried about that. I’m just here to do my job. Whatever they ask me to do.”

Ryan @rkraut99 @MichiganYankees It actually might make more sense for him to pitch game 2. Then he can pitch game 5 on short. Nestor game 4 on normal rest @MichiganYankees It actually might make more sense for him to pitch game 2. Then he can pitch game 5 on short. Nestor game 4 on normal rest

Another possibility is because Gerrit Cole has been rather cold recently. Cole is 4-5 with a 4.20 ERA in the second half of the season. He has given up the same amount of earned runs in six fewer starts compared to the first half of the year. Despite being 3-0 in the month of September, his ERA is almost a five.

The Big Guard @TheBigGuard @MichiganYankees It’s hilarious that a pitcher getting paid 36 Ms is struggling to be a reliable ace to the point where he’s getting asked if a pitcher (getting paid less than 800K) should be the Game 1 guy lol @MichiganYankees It’s hilarious that a pitcher getting paid 36 Ms is struggling to be a reliable ace to the point where he’s getting asked if a pitcher (getting paid less than 800K) should be the Game 1 guy lol

In juxtoposition, southpaw Nestor Cortes Jr. has been outstanding in the second half of the season. Since the All-Star break, Cortes Jr. has a 5-1 record with a 2.15 ERA. During this time, he has given up three home runs and has a WHIP of 0.79.

It is safe to say that Nestor Cortes Jr. has been better recently with the New York Yankees. Upon hearing the news, Gerrit Cole had nothing but praise for Cortes Jr. In the release, Cole said, "I’m not here to be the ‘Game 1 guy’ and be worried about that." He followed up by saying, "I’m just here to do my job. Whatever they ask me to do."

This is very professional from Cole, as he is putting the New York Yankees first rather than himself. Many fans appreciated this from him, and said that it was the correct thing to do.

However, some fans argued that he should be ashamed that he is not the game one starter. The Yankees are paying Cole $325 million over the course of his contract. At the end of the day, Cole was supposed to be the game one starter if he was performing better.

Talking Rivals ⚾️ @TalkingRivals @MichiganYankees @Biggestnyfan It’s not exactly what you want the Ace to say . He is here to be the Game 1 guy ! I’d rather him say I want the ball Game 1. #RepBX @MichiganYankees @Biggestnyfan It’s not exactly what you want the Ace to say . He is here to be the Game 1 guy ! I’d rather him say I want the ball Game 1. #RepBX

Immortal @thebringerx @MichiganYankees You should expect to be the game 1 guy it’s what we paid you for. @MichiganYankees You should expect to be the game 1 guy it’s what we paid you for.

Nevertheless, this does not discredit the outstanding season that Nestor Cortes Jr. is having for the Yanks this year. In his first full season as a starter, Cortes Jr. has already proved that he is among the elite pitchers in the MLB.

Nasty Nestor might be the New York Yankees' most reliable arm this season

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Prior to this season, Nestor Cortes Jr. never threw more than 100 innings in a single season. He is over 158 innings this year and has been dominant for the Yankees.

In 28 starts with New York, Cortes Jr. is 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA. He also has 163 strikeouts and is one of the few starters with a WHIP under 1.00 for the season. He has arguably been the most reliable arm for the New York Yankees.

The Lighter Side of Things...Or Maybe Not @Namvetarmy @MichiganYankees In the end, it does not matter who pitches when. What matters is that we win. What good is winning 1st game then losing next 3? First game starter is more of a personal accomplishment (honor). We are looking for team accomplishment. So "Let's Go Yankees!" @MichiganYankees In the end, it does not matter who pitches when. What matters is that we win. What good is winning 1st game then losing next 3? First game starter is more of a personal accomplishment (honor). We are looking for team accomplishment. So "Let's Go Yankees!"

Hopefully for them, his momentum can carry into the postseason. The New York Yankees are set to play either the Cleveland Guardians or the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far