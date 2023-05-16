New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his third home run in as many days. He took one-time Toronto Blue Jays staff ace Alek Manoah deep in the first inning of Monday night's game.

Judge's opposite-field blast traveled 375 feet over the right field wall at Rogers Centre to begin the four-game series with some New York fireworks.

It is a vital series for both teams. The American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays have begun to look human as of late. However, the Blue Jays, at 24-16, still remain six games behind Tampa Bay, with the Yankees eight games behind, at 23-19.

Aaron Judge has begun to find his power stroke again with the first three home runs since returning from the 10-day injured list due to a sore hip. He homered twice against the Rays at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The New York Yankees took two of three games from the division leaders. Judge just missed a homer in Sunday's finale against Tampa Bay.

Judge was placed on the injured list last Monday with a hip strain he suffered during an awkward slide into third base. The curious steal attempt took place against the Minnesota Twins on April 26th.

The defending American League MVP attempted to play the next night at the Texas Rangers. He left the game, however, after showing noticable discomfort while striking out in two at-bats.

The New York Yankees went 3-5 without Aaron Judge in the lineup, but have gone 4-2 since his return heading into the Blue Jays series. Of particular delight to many New Yorkers was that the homer came off of the struggling Manoah. Manoah has made no friends among Yankee Nation as the New York-Toronto rivalry has blossomed in recent seasons.

Aaron Judge is the reigning American League Most Valuable Player. Last season, he hit an AL single-season record 62 home runs, taking the title from former New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. Maris hit 61 in 1961, with 131 RBIs and a .311 batting average.

New York Yankees need a healthy Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees welcomes teammates to the dugout

Judge still isn't hitting on pace with his 2022 AL MVP numbers, with a .261 batting average and eight home runs in 32 games entering Monday. However, the Yankees are nowhere near as imposing of a team when he is not in the lineup.

