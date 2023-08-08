The New York Yankees' game against the Chicago White Sox summed up their performance all season: an inconsistent team failing to get results.
Their series opener against the White Sox ended on a sour note as the Yankees lost 1-5. Chicago won their third consecutive game on the back of some late offense and solid defensive work.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their claims after another disappointing showing:
As for the Yankees' offense, there wasn't much to say. They showed potential but failed to convert when most needed. They went 1-9 with 12 runners on base with another horror 1-run game.
On defense, things seemed to be fine as Gerrit Cole helped to keep his team in the hunt going as deep as the eighth but earned two runs in the innings. Chicago's offense scored three in the end as Andrew Benintendi drove in a run off a sacrifice fly and Luis Robert Jr. got a 2-RBI double.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone gets ejected for AL season-high sixth time
Aaron Boone was involved in a heated argument against home plate umpire Laz Diaz.
Boone was visibly upset throughout the game as some of the calls made by Diaz were outside the strike zone. In the eighth inning, with Volpe at the plate, the official called him out on a third strike which again seemed to be just missing the strike zone.
Boone couldn't hold it back anymore, and he gave Diaz a mouthful. After a verbal exchange, Boone appeared to mimic the official, and is expected to receive another suspension as a result of this outburst.